Some might look at devoting one's life's work to clothing as frivolous.
That person likely wouldn't understand that textiles and fashion are the artifacts of the human experience closest to our bodies from birth to death.
"When you think about all the moments of life — christenings, sweet sixteens, graduations, weddings — all of those experiences can be documented through the clothing someone chose to wear on that special day — and the days in between," said Michael Mamp, the incoming director of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum. "Clothes are the closest physical record of those experiences."
Since 1983, Pam Rabalais Vinci has been working to document those experiences in Louisiana. She was a grad student back then, assigned to work with the historical textile collections at the university. She hadn't been sure what her area of focus would be, but she figured out that she loved clothes and the history they held. She focused her research work on developing a way to date 19th century clothing — a method that is still used today.
"That cemented my interest in what the museum could be," said Rabalais Vinci, who is retiring from her position as curator and director of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum on May 31.
Volunteers, board members and others associated with the museum took time Wednesday, May 17, at the Governor's Mansion to reflect on the many ways curator Rabalais Vinci has contributed to preserving the history of Louisiana through her efforts in building the museum's textile and clothing collection.
At the Governor's Mansion, the museum displayed two small collections — one of Louisianan Geoffrey Beene's designs and another of various first ladies' gowns. First lady Donna Edwards, said she recognizes the importance of preserving the artifacts.
"It's important to hold on to our historical pieces and showcase them," Edwards said.
Beth Phillips, who has been involved in the Textile and Costume Museum almost as long as Rabalais Vinci has, said the longtime director's determination and historical knowledge created a legacy "in her quiet, quiet way."
"She had the historical knowledge at her fingertips," Phillips said of Rabalais Vinci. "She was the full picture — the very knowledgeable teacher who wanted everyone to learn as much as they could."
Additionally, Phillips credits Rabalais Vinci's foresight and diligence into the power of grants and other fundraising efforts in helping fund and create the museum.
"LSU does not fund us at all," Phillips said. "We raise all of our own money. She keeps us on track. When we figured out the Friends' Closet — that was when we started making money."
For the uninitiated, the Friends Closet was a high-end clothing sale that museum volunteers coordinated on LSU's campus.
"We had donations from throughout the community — weeks of accepting them, categorizing them and putting price tickets on them. It was an unbelievable amount of work," Phillips said. "It started off small and it grew and grew and grew — and we got older and older."
New director Mamp says another Friends Closet may be on the horizon, but there's no date yet.
Mamp, who came on board last year, said he is grateful his tenure overlapped with his predecessor's.
"In an age of artificiality, Miss Pam is the genuine. She is the most sincere and kindest person you could meet," he said. "She has impeccable style and incredible grace — it has been the blessing of my career to work with Miss Pam."
Regarding her dedication to the cause, Mamp said that in years past, Rabalais Vinci would decide what kind of car she would buy depending on how many mannequins she could fit in it.
"‘Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective of Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," is the final collection Rabalais Vinci will curate. It is on display at the museum through Aug. 31.
"She (Rabalais Vinci) tells us she won't totally leave. We need her historical knowledge," Phillips said. "One of the things that impressed me with Pam is that she did so much research to the connection between politics, pop culture and clothing. I love the combination of that. Fashion is definitely a reflection of everything that is going on."
The museum has a new exhibition set for the fall featuring clothes from its new Geoffrey Beene collection. The exhibit is called: "Coming Home: Geoffrey Beene." Beene (1924-2004), originally from Haynesville, Louisiana, was an eight-time Coty Award winner and two-time Council of American Fashion Designers award winner.
The museum is on LSU's campus in the Human Ecology Building.