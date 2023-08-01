The federal government has weighed in on a lawsuit that aims to remove youth from a temporary site at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, saying the facility is seriously harmful and potentially unconstitutional if descriptions of dangerous living conditions and lengthy isolation are true.
A "statement of interest" filed by the U.S. Department of Justice is the latest sign that the feds are scrutinizing Louisiana's decision to hold youth at the notorious maximum security prison, which has drawn fierce criticism from juvenile justice advocates and former corrections officials.
Two weeks ago, attorneys for teens incarcerated at the Angola facility filed an emergency motion to remove them from the prison as soon as possible — the latest move in the ongoing lawsuit launched last summer against Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice.
In the motion, youth described being held in extended isolation in cells without air conditioning during a period of extreme heat this summer. Within days, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick scheduled a visit to the Angola site to inspect matters herself. A hearing for the case is set for Aug. 15.
Other allegations filed into court record since January include claims OJJ officials have deprived youth of adequate education, exercise and mental health services, restricted access to family and failed to provide safe drinking water in their cells.
Nicolette Gordon, an OJJ spokesperson, said in a statement that the office cannot discuss the details of the pending lawsuit — but she did offer a comment about the Angola site's living conditions.
"The Office of Juvenile Justice can confirm that all of the units at the West Feliciana Center for Youth are air conditioned and believes that the youth at the Center are receiving the care they need with very specific and targeted treatments in accordance with the transitional treatment unit guidelines to ensure that both the youth and staff are safe," she said.
The 13-page statement of interest was filed into court on Friday by DOJ attorneys in an effort "to draw the Court’s attention to the serious and irreparable harms that youth may experience when subjected to the alleged conditions of confinement," according to the document.
Ongoing concerns
The DOJ's brief is not the first time the feds have voiced concerns over the controversial Angola plan.
Days after the governor announced last year that certain high-risk youth would be moved to a facility at the adult prison on a temporary basis, Liz Ryan, director of the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, sent a letter to OJJ officials warning that the move could be out of compliance and open the state up to costly lawsuits.
She called the plan "problematic" and urged OJJ leaders to find “more feasible and long-term solutions."
Ryan also spoke at a Baton Rouge hearing in November after the first youth had been tranferred to the Angola site, arguing that "children do not belong in adult prisons."
In their statement, the DOJ attorneys point out that the United States has “a long history of enforcing children’s constitutional rights,” including those of youth in the juvenile justice system.
In the past, the DOJ Civil Rights Division has exercised authority to address problems with youth confinement and conditions. Two decades ago, the department sued Louisiana over violence and a lack of adequate medical treatment and educational services at four of its youth prisons.
Most recently, the department intervened in cases involving the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Road Complex and the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, Connecticut.
'A substantial risk of serious harm'
Much of the DOJ statement echoes what the experts for the plaintiffs have already stated: The alleged conditions at Angola — especially periods of extended isolation — are particularly dangerous for youth.
"Their brains are still developing and they lack coping mechanisms," the DOJ statement says. “Exposure to stressful conditions such as those alleged can result in long-term negative changes in youths’ bodies and brains.”
The harm is "particularly acute" for teens held at Angola, who are likely already contending with a history of trauma, the statement continues.
If the youth are deprived of services promised, such as mental health resources and educational access, alongside dangerous living conditions, "youth in Angola are likely to suffer serious and irreparable harm to their physical and mental health,” the document says.
The DOJ attorneys also highlight the risk of islolation on teens — conditions that have been decried by psychiatric, correctional and health organizations across the country.
More than 40% of youth suicides in detention centers occurred within the first 72 hours of confinement, according to a DOJ nationwide study cited in the statement. Isolation imposes a particularly negative impact on children because of their ongoing development, the document says.
“Courts that recently have considered the constitutionality of isolating youth in both juvenile justice facilities and adult correctional settings have found that isolation, even for brief periods, causes serious harm and violates the Constitution,” the statement says. “If Plaintiffs’ allegations regarding the use of solitary confinement for youth at Angola are true, there would be a substantial risk of serious harm.”
Currently, officials have estimated the teens will be removed from the Angola facility by either October or November, depending on when construction ends at a juvenile prison in north Louisiana.