A Florida man traveling with his family back home from Oklahoma went missing Wednesday after he began feeling unwell and checked into a downtown hotel with his family, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
Jody Bert, 44, had dropped his family off at a downtown hotel, and went to park, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday. When he didn't return, family members found his car in the hotel parking garage with all of his personal belongs, including wallet and cell phone. McKneely said.
Bert, 44, was last seen in the downtown area at about 12:45 a.m. early Wednesday morning.
Bert is 6’, 220 lbs. and has short hair, several tattoos on his left arm and was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark colored hoodie and red/white Adidas shoes, police said.
Anyone with information on Bert's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.