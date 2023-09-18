A forest fire that smoldered for more than a week in Ascension Parish and forced a brief evacuation of a Galvez neighborhood Sunday afternoon is now fully contained, officials said Monday.
Amid unseasonably dry, hot conditions that began this summer, the fire has burned 160 acres of piney woods south of La. 42 and the Lakeside Terrace neighborhood, local fire officials said.
Some residents were asked to evacuate Sunday afternoon as the fire, aided by winds out of the south, and its heavy smoke inched closer to their homes. People reported seeing smoke and fire up in the trees of the wooded patch from their back yards.
Annemarie Blount, 27, said homes in Lakeside Terrace were evacuated about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
"It was black smoke rolling," Blount said.
"Yeah, it was rolling, the flames and the smoke," added neighbor Trudy Parker, 46, the Lakeside Terrace homeowners association president.
Parker, whose house on Pineside Street has a fire hydrant in front of it, said she had firefighters running a hose through her back yard to fight flames in the woods just behind her home.
The voluntary evacuation was lifted after just a few hours Sunday.
By Monday, Parker, Blount and other neighbors had set up a small, open-sided tent on Pineside in the rear of the neighborhood to provide donated sandwiches, snacks and coffee for firefighters and other emergency responders who worked through much of the night.
The neighbors described the mixture of adrenaline and fear Sunday as they tried to gather their families and check on their neighbors and pets and to evacuate, if only briefly.
In communities in the western U.S. more accustomed to forest fires, homeowners are advised to have a defensible space between wooded areas and their homes. But the closely packed homes in Lakeside Terrace back up directly to the woods, with tall pines and other trees towering overhead.
Firefighters warned the biggest worry was a burning tree falling onto a home. lighting it on fire and starting a chain reaction with nearby houses.
"That was our biggest concern. If a house caught fire, how quick it would spread to the next one," Blount said.
Bo James, fire chief of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, said firefighters, parish public works employees and state forestry officials have created fire breaks around the blaze. It was still smoldering on the ground and in a few trees Monday.
Crews were working late Monday morning in the woods off Bill Morgan Road, just to the east of Lakeside Terrace neighborhood.
The fire was first reported Sept. 10 — crews have been dealing with it since then.
James said crews thought they had the fire contained a handful of times last week, but even slight winds kicked it back up and spread it farther.
Crews have been monitoring the fire, James said, to make sure it doesn't cross fire breaks that have been cut through the woods and completely surround the burning area. Wind and burning trees that fall are the biggest concerns in maintaining the buffer, he said.
"If it jumps and we're close enough to catch it, we'll probably knock it out," James said.
He said rain is needed to help put out the remaining fires. Otherwise, officials will have to wait until the fires burn themselves out, James said.
Long-range forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate fairly low chances rain.