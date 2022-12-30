The Capital Area Transit System executive whose leaked drug test led to the ouster of the bus agency's CEO is suing CATS in federal court, alleging he was targeted for pointing out instances of waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.
Former CATS Comptroller John Cutrone, who was fired in September, argues CATS defamed his character and invaded his privacy by allowing the results of a drug test to leak in March to WBRZ-TV and contributing to false claims that he had illicitly used methamphetamine and amphetamine.
“A lot of it has to do with John clearing his name,” said Jill Craft, a Baton Rouge attorney representing Cutrone. “There’s been a lot that’s been incorrectly reported in the media about what happened to him, about the outcome of certain things. His rights of privacy were clearly violated, so he’s seeking justice and vindication of his name.”
The lawsuit in the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana argues that employees within CATS targeted Cutrone by administering a drug test he never should have taken under the agency’s policies, then failing to follow proper guidelines in the testing of his sample before leaking questionable results to the media.
“If you look at the timing, John Cutrone was raising all sorts of concerns,” Craft said. “Whether it’s a quid pro quo or one is tied to the other remains to be seen.”
Other details surrounding the collection and processing of the test call Cutrone’s results into question, Craft said.
The HR personnel who administered the test did not properly handle the sample, according to court filings. Additionally, the test was taken on Jan. 19 and immediately released to a lab courier, according to the lawsuit, but the sample was not received by the lab until 12 days later, on Jan. 31 — a delay that medical experts say should invalidate the test’s results.
CATS responded to WBRZ’s report with a statement last February naming Cutrone and publicly disclosing one of his medications while also defending him from allegations of illicit drug use. The agency also fired the human resources official who administered the drug test.
CATS’ February statement also said that, under the bus system’s drug policy, Cutrone should never have been tested, a point asserted in the lawsuit.
The Fourth Amendment provides that no person may be subject to an unreasonable search or seizure by the government. The Supreme Court has ruled that drug tests are considered a “search” within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment, and any public employer’s drug testing policy must satisfy the amendment's reasonableness standard.
The CATS drug policy allows for the random drug testing of employees only in “safety-sensitive” positions, such as a bus driver, which is a category that does not apply to Cutrone. Other employees may be tested if there is reasonable suspicion that they are abusing drugs or alcohol on the job, according to the policy.
Follow-up tests paid for by Cutrone only showed the test positive for amphetamine, a drug accounted for by his prescription for Adderall, and evaluations done by substance abuse experts concluded Cutrone did not use illicit drugs, according to court filings.
The lawsuit claims Cutrone lost wages and benefits, lost standing in the community, lost employment opportunities and suffered “humiliation” because of the leak of the drug test and CATS’ response to it.
The article ignited accusations from the system’s union that agency heads were selectively enforcing its "zero tolerance" drug policy.
Within weeks, then-CEO Bill Deville was stripped of his title and duties by the CATS Board of Commissioners over the turmoil. Commissioners pointed to negative press over the leaked drug test and a series of minor scandals in the months leading up as the reason for Deville’s ouster.
The board's decision to essentially end Deville’s employment without terminating his $190,000 annual contract caused further controversy, as members of the Metro Council, which appoints members of the 9-person board, accused it of wasting taxpayer funds.
When the board moved in June to give new CEO Dwana Williams a pay raise to reflect her new role without having addressed Deville’s contract, council members began to call for mass resignations from the board.
In July, the council created a committee to investigate the CATS board members with the intention of removing some members. That investigation has dragged on for months since, and both sides have hired legal representation. Council members have argued that the CATS board members are stonewalling their investigation by not responding to public records requests and avoiding testimony.
The CATS board claims the council has unnecessarily escalated the controversy by creating the committee and hiring an attorney without first sitting down to speak informally with board members.