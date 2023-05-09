The former leader of the state board that oversees private security firms received $293,715 in improper overtime pay, the Louisiana Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday. His successor was also paid $9,573 in overtime that she was not eligible to receive.
Fabian Blache III and Bridgette Hull received the overtime pay even though "the salary set by the board is the only compensation the executive secretary may receive," the report says.
The new findings add to a pile of previous accusations of impropriety by Blache, the former executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners.
Those accusations include Blanche improperly taking $5,127 from taxpayers so he and his wife could travel to South Africa.
He is also accused of paying his brother-in-law's fiancee $2,500 to perform contract investigative work and giving her a gun. Blanche did not require the woman to undergo a mandatory background check and didn't appear to give her any actual work.
In addition, he is accused of improperly cashing out $4,616 worth of "compensatory leave."
Finally, Blache faces a sexual harassment claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. An employee said she was an exotic dancer when she met Blache at a club; after he hired her, the woman said Blache repeatedly harassed her, insisted on sharing a bed with her during a business trip, exposed his genitals to her and propositioned her for sex.
Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary who succeeded Blache, has faced her own scandal. Last year, she was quickly terminated after she arrested on gun and drug charges after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said they caught her during a drug transaction at an Albany fast food restaurant.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correctly state that the report came from the office of the inspector general.