Fabian Blache III, executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, waits for New Orleans Police Department officers to join him before handing a $20,000 fine to Hank's for hiring an unlicensed security guard, Michael Foster, outside Hanks Supermarket in New Orleans, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Armed members of the New Black Panther Party has been protesting every day on the sidewalk in front of Hank's Seafood & Supermarket, demanding security-camera footage from October 30, the day that a store employee shot 24-year-old Corey Garrison five times in the parking lot. The New Orleans Police Department ruled the shooting justifiable homicide the next day, saying that Garrison had pulled a gun first. His family disputes that, saying that he did have a gun in his waistband but never removed it. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)