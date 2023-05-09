The former leader of the state board that oversees private security firms received $293,715 in improper overtime pay during his tenure, the Louisiana Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday that also detailed a swath of other policy violations. The successor on the state board was also paid $9,573 in overtime that she was not eligible to receive.
Fabian Blache III and Bridgette Hull received the overtime pay even though "the salary set by the board is the only compensation the executive secretary may receive," the report says.
The new findings add to a pile of previous accusations of impropriety by Blache, the former executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. He served from March 2016 until his termination in September 2021.
Other accusations include Blache improperly taking $5,127 from agency funds so he and his wife could travel to a conference in South Africa in 2019. According to the report, Blache cashed a check from the agency to cover the cost of airfare for himself and his wife, who is not employed by the board — the conference reimbursed him about the same amount once he returned, but Blache never returned those funds to the state agency.
Blache also faces a sexual harassment claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. An employee said she was an exotic dancer when she met Blache at a club; after he hired her, the woman said, Blache repeatedly harassed her, insisted on sharing a bed with her during a business trip, exposed his genitals to her and propositioned her for sex.
He is additionally accused of paying his brother-in-law's fiancée $2,500 to perform contract investigative work and giving her a gun. Blache did not require the woman to undergo a mandatory background check and didn't appear to give her any actual work.
To cap off the accusations, Blache also allegedly took an unauthorized “bonus” of $12,361 in December 2020 and improperly cashed out $4,515 worth of “compensatory leave” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latter instance, Blache told employees they could cash out up to 80 hours of annual leave without actually having the authority to do so for himself or any other employee, the inspector general wrote.
Blache was the only employee to take advantage of the cash-out option, the report states.
Hull took out an unauthorized bonus of $4,950.67 during her term as executive secretary, which lasted from Blache’s termination in 2021 until September 2022, the inspector general said. She was terminated herself following an arrest on felony drug charges after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said they caught her during a drug transaction at an Albany fast food restaurant.
The report states that Hull was first hired by Blache in November 2016 as a part-time administrative coordinator and transitioned to a new role as administrative assistant to the executive secretary six months later — a role with no experience or educational requirements.
Blache and Hull were both placed on administrative leave in March 2018 after other staff members leveled several complaints against them alleging inappropriate workplace behavior, including inappropriate language and sexually suggestive gestures like giving each other neck massages. Hull returned to her position the following May.
With only one dissenting vote, Hull was appointed as executive secretary by the Board of Private Security Examiners after Blache’s termination. This appointment was made “with no review of Hull’s background or qualifications for the position” and “without posting or advertising the position,” the report states.
Neither Blache nor Hull responded to the inspector general’s request to interview. Blache declined to comment for this news report. Hull could not be immediately reached for comment.
In a letter to the inspector general included at the end of the report, Carl Saizan Jr., who has served as executive secretary since January, expressed his disappointment with the actions of his predecessors and included a list of policy changes to ensure future misappropriation would not occur.
These policy changes include plans to change the agency’s timekeeping system and approval procedures for overtime work, catch up on missing audits and conduct regular internal audits of payroll records, prohibit bonuses and annual leave payments and implement new job requirements for Executive Secretary applicants.
Saizan described his first months as executive secretary as a “whirlwind” in an interview Tuesday, adding he had to “basically start from scratch” when it came to creating adequate civil service procedures. He's now working to restore the public's trust and the integrity of the operation, he said.
“Having worked for Louisiana State Police for 32 years, coming into a regulatory state agency like this not following state civil service rules and policies was foreign to me,” Saizan said. “It was a whirlwind for the first couple months, trying to get a grasp on just how they were operating. Truth be told, we had to basically chart a new course for the agency to be able to do things legally, ethically and legitimately.”
Saizan also said he’s cut about $23,000 in overtime pay and equipment costs in the last five months, and that a recent audit of the agency found several iPads missing with no explanation where they are. He also
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office received the Inspector General’s report but isn’t aware of any current investigations that could lead to criminal charges for Blache or Hull. An official with Louisiana State Police said they are not involved in any criminal investigation related to the report at this time.
Saizan said the report was distributed to Moore, Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Legislative Auditor's Office.
Blache has acted in minor roles for at least six movies and TV shows since his termination, per his IMDb page. He has at least three additional roles slated for this year.
Blache declined to comment on the report Tuesday evening.