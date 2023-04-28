A former Assumption Parish chamber of commerce official and onetime political candidate admitted to secretly recording a man and boys in the bathroom last year.
Seth G. Breaux, 29, of Pierre Part, Breaux pleaded gulity Wednesday to one count of video voyeurism and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, court papers say.
Assumption sheriff's deputies arrested Breaux in April 2022 after receiving a report that a man — later identified as Breaux — had video-recorded a youth in the adjoining stall as the boy used the bathroom at a truck stop on La. 70 between Pierre Part and Belle Rose.
Investigators later seized devices at his home that had video recordings linking Breaux to the initial incident at the truck stop and other secret recordings of another boy and two men using the bathroom at the same truck stop, deputies said then.
At the time of the arrest, Breaux had already been accused in Ascension and Iberville parishes of making similar secret recordings of adults in bathrooms at the Tanger Outlets mall in Gonzales and a truckstop in St. Gabriel in 2020.
After his arrest in Assumption, Breaux had faced four counts of video voyeurism and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, court papers say. He pleaded guilty to fewer counts as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Prosecutors in Assumption didn't immediately return an email seeking comment Friday. John Wilbert III, Breaux's defense attorney, was in court Friday and wasn't immediately available for comment either, an employee answering his office number said.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court accepted Breaux's plea Wednesday in Napoleonville but won't hand down the sentence until June 28 after a pre-sentence investigation can be conducted.
Breaux, a former chairman of the parish chamber, was a candidate for parish Clerk of Court in 2019.
Breaux pleaded no contest in January 2021 to a reduced charge of criminal mischief in the St. Gabriel case. Prosecutors in Ascension dropped the video voyeurism charge in June 2021 after an earlier court hearing revealed some weaknesses in the state's case.