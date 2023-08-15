Less that two weeks after taking a misdemeanor plea deal and avoiding federal malfeasance in office charges, a former top St. James Parish administrator launched a challenge to an incumbent on the parish council.
Blaise Gravois, 65, is challenging first-term incumbent Donald Nash, also a Democrat, for the Vacherie-area seat representing the southwestern part of St. James.
The top lieutenant of former Parish President Timmy Roussel, Gravois and his former boss had been accused of improperly using parish employees to do work on private property during campaign season. But they maintained they were simply helping residents and called the felony prosecutions politically motivated.
After a seven-year legal battle that bounced repeatedly between Louisiana's highest courts and shadowed parish politics, Gravois entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a movable and prosecutors dropped the malfeasance charges. He qualified to run for the council seat 10 days later.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but an admission that prosecutors would likely have succeeded in proving the charges. If Gravois completes a three-month probation period without any new criminal charges, he could have the misdemeanor removed from his record.
Under state law, only people who have been convicted of a felony are barred from seeking a Louisiana elective office.
When asked, Gravois said his decision to run for office wasn't about what had happened over the past seven years and that he believes voters in the Vacherie area know his true character, despite the accusations he has faced.
"I just want to serve the people. That's all it is. And I think the people of Vacherie know who I am and what I stand for and will accept that — that's all I want to do is help people and serve people," Gravois said. "That's all I've ever done my whole life. There's nothing more to it. That's it. That's all there is to it. Nothing else."
The primary election is Oct. 14.
Gravois, whose career outside of government has been in commercial construction and running a now-closed family grocery store in Vacherie, said he has spent his life serving, from the local fire department and nonprofits to volunteer and paid positions in government.
The District 7 seat Gravois is seeking is one of six on the ballot in the fall elections, which have the potential to shift the balance of power on the seven-member council.
Three of those races are for open seats as Councilmen Jason Amato, Mason Bland and Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre Jr. aren't seeking reelection. Amato is running for state representative.
In an interview, Nash, who owns his own home renovation company and previously worked as a parish government manager, said he believed his time traveling the district and spending his own cash on works in the community have helped people understand his willingness serve.
Nash, 58, said he grew up "as dirt poor as you can get" on a western St. James sugar cane plantation where his mother labored in the fields. He said he now wants to share his success, claiming he has spent $30,000 per year personally in his district.
"That's why I'm blessed to be able to give back to the community now because God blessed me to be able to bless other people," he said.
Nash, who has been an opponent of firms trying to set up solar panels in his part of the parish, said he believes the panels are likely to become an issue in the campaign. Gravois said he has entered the campagin with no specific objectives besides public service.