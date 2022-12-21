Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say.
The cold front is expected to arrive in the region late Thursday, bringing heavy winds and light precipitation and causing temperatures to plummet to around 20 degrees Friday morning. But the bridges and roads in the area are not expected to freeze over because wind gusts, which could reach 45 miles per hour, will arrive after the rain and will likely evaporate any water on the roads before temperatures reach freezing, National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney said Wednesday.
"As of now, even if it rains to begin with, it's going to be super light so it should dry off the surfaces before it freezes," Lisney said.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is still preparing for the possibility of frozen roads by staging salt in areas that are prone to freezing. Workers will be on call to monitor and respond to road conditions, DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett said Wednesday.
"We're going to close roads if there's icy or unsafe conditions," Mallett said.
So far, the weather forecast makes those conditions appear unlikely, but DOTD is still preparing for the possibility, Mallett said.
There's only a 15 to 25% chance of precipitation ahead of the cold front, Lisney said.
In the event of freezing conditions, elevated roadways — like much of Interstate 10 in South Louisiana — will freeze over first. DOTD will prioritize keeping alternative routes on the ground open because they're easier to stop ice from forming on, Mallett said.
DOTD is not salting roads in advance of the cold front because it will be ineffective prior to the cold front's arrival, Mallett said.
"Salt costs money and it's a limited resource, so if we put it on right now ... it'll be blown right off," Mallett said. "Once it's raining and the temperature gets to freezing, we'll start to salt places we know can freeze."
Mallett recommended that drivers still avoid the roads altogether if icy conditions exist. If someone has to drive while the possibility of ice exists, they should avoid using cruise control and distracted driving to reduce the possibility of an accident, Mallett added.