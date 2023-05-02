A female suspect wanted for a count of aggravated battery in Kansas is now in custody, after she refused to leave a Baton Rouge motel for several hours Tuesday morning, as State Police attempted to make an arrest.
Baton Rouge Police also assisted at the scene at the Southside Motel at 1754 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
State Police had tracked the suspect to the motel, Baton Rouge police spokesperson L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The suspect was taken into custody before noon, he said.
McKneely said that the woman's 10-year-old son was with her and was helped from the scene by staff from the state Department of Children and Family Services.