Kohl's locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will be getting full-sized Sephora outlets in their stores this year, Kohl's said Wednesday.
The Kohl's on North Mall Drive in the Siegen Lane Marketplace in Baton Rouge, and on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Crossroads Annex shopping center in Lafayette will each get a 2,500-square-foot Sephora with the look and feel of a freestanding store and the same assortment of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, the retailer said. That's about half the size of a typical Sephora location.
The exact date for the Sephora openings was not disclosed.
Kohl's stores in Shreveport and Monroe will also open Sephora shops this year.
The four new Louisiana shops are part of 250 planned to open this year that will bring the total number of Sephoras at Kohl's locations to 850, the companies said.
Kohl's and Sephora launched their partnership in 2020 as part of an effort by the department store chain to attract younger shoppers and more foot traffic. After all, beauty products have to be regularly repurchased.
The two businesses plan to deepen their partnership in the upcoming years. By 2025, there will be a Sephora in all 1,170 Kohl's stores. This will involve opening smaller Sephora shops, the first of which will open later this year. These shops would go into smaller Kohl's stores, such as the ones in Covington, Slidell and Lake Charles.
Kohl's said it expects Sephora at Kohl's will top $2 billion in annual sales by 2025. The company posted $17.2 billion in sales during fiscal 2022.
During the year, Kohl's said sales at Sephora locations that opened a year earlier posted "high single digit" percentage sales growth. The nearly 400 locations that opened last year had better than expected sales, the company said.