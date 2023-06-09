G. Lee Griffin, a bank executive, philanthropist, and former leader of the LSU Foundation, has died, the foundation confirmed Friday.
“Lee Griffin was an exceptional leader, friend, and donor. In all ways, he was generous and kind," said Rob Stuart, the foundation's current CEO and president. "He will be greatly missed, and his legacy of impact and excellence will continue at LSU and throughout our community. It was our great honor to be part of Lee’s life."
The LSU Foundation, the primary fundraising entity for academics at the university.
A native of Leavenworth, Kansas, Griffin began a career in banking in 1962. He was a top leader of the Louisiana National Bank, Premier Bancorp, Premier Bank, and Bank One of Louisiana, which is now Chase Bank.
He served 30 years on the LSU Foundation Board, making him its longest-serving active member. He was the foundation's president and CEO from July 2011 through April 2015.
In a questionnaire on the Foundation's website that asked him why he supports LSU, Griffin replied, "LSU financed my graduate education and put me in a place to succeed in business. And it gave me my wife of 57 years!"
In addition to his longtime work raising money for LSU, Griffin was involved in a long list of Louisiana nonprofit organizations over the years, ranging from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. He won numerous awards for his service, including the 2012 Golden Deeds civic duty award.
Griffin was also a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and carried the Olympic torch through Baton Rouge in 1996.