A reputed gang member wanted in the kidnapping of one man and the targeted attack of another in Ascension Parish escaped authorities during a drug bust in a neighboring parish and remained at large Thursday, deputies said.
Investigators were preparing to search a home in Paincourtville on Monday when Kevin Ross Jr. left the house after he and several other people had been patted down, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Ross, who is from Monroe, and another man, Calvin Adams III of Convent, are wanted in a kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder in Darrow last month.
Ascension sheriff's deputies said Ross and Adams kidnapped one man at gunpoint and forced him to reveal the location of another man. The suspects fired at that man once they arrived in the Astroland neighborhood in Darrow. No one was injured in the alleged kidnapping or attack, deputies have said.
Ascension deputies have said Ross and Adams are known gang figures in neighboring St. James Parish.
In addition to counts in Ascension, Ross is also wanted on new counts in Assumption, including simple escape, illegal weapons possession around illegal drugs, possession of oxycodone, intent to distribute marijuana and oxycodone, and other counts, deputies said.
During the drug bust Monday, Assumption sheriff's investigators found a large amount of cash, marijuana, oxycodone and guns in the home in the 100 block of Felton Lane, deputies said.
Oxycodone pills were also found during the patdown, and a handgun was found in the waistband of a juvenile also at the home, deputies said.
Kendhasia Donae Winfield, 21, of the 100 block of Felton Lane, Paincourtville, was arrested on counts of oxycodone possession, intent to distribute marijuana, illegal weapons possession around illegal drugs, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.
Winfield remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center with bail of $210,000, deputies said.