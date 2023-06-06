Gemstone, the Baton Rouge Zoo's female Black Rhino, died last week at age 34, the Zoo said on social media posts Tuesday.
The zoo attributed her death to "age-related factors."
The average life expectancy for a Eastern Black Rhinoceros is 19 years, Baton Rouge Zoo Veterinarian Sean Perry said in a statement.
"Gemstone lived a long & healthy life largely due to the professional care and attention given by the Baton Rouge Zoo animal care and veterinary team,” Perry said.
Born on July 2, 1989, Gemstone came to the Baton Rouge Zoo in 2006 as a breeding loan transfer from the Center for Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Florida. She gave birth to several calves, including Zuri, who was born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in 2009. Zuri now lives at the Cincinnati Zoo.