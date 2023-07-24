Unless another group takes up the reins of Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen, Santa's sleigh may not ride this winter through the city of Gonzales.
The annual Christmas Parade, a longtime holiday tradition in Ascension Parish, is in doubt after the parade's local sponsor recently decided to stop organizing the event due to financial losses from last year's cancellation.
For the past several years, the Jambalaya Festival Association, which is behind the city's signature Jambalaya Festival in late May, has also put on the city's annual Christmas Parade.
But, on Monday, Wally Taillon, president of the Jambalaya Association, said the nonprofit's board has voted not to continue sponsorship of the parade, which draws several dozen community floats, marching bands and Santa in his sleigh through the city in early December.
"Last year we got rained out and couldn't do it, and we lost about $8,000 on not putting it on. We had all the candy bought and all this other stuff and all the procedures we had to go through, so (the board members) elected they were done with it after" several years of doing it, Taillon said.
Candy is a throw during the parade.
In 2010, the association took over the job from the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, which had put on the event for a few decades prior.
Under the association's sponsorship, the annual parade continued but was canceled during the COVID pandemic. The event generated some controversy last year over limits on music from most floats.
At the time, organizers said they were trying to keep the parade family-friendly and prevent inappropriate music; critics said the limits undercut the parade's celebratory mood.
Taillon said the festival board would like another group to pick up responsibility for the parade so yuletide tradition will continue.
"Hopefully, somebody with some money will take this thing over," Taillon said.
He added the festival association has Santa's sleigh, which the jolly elf himself rides annually in the parade.
The sleigh had been passed down by the Chamber of Commerce, Taillon said, and the festival association would like it to go to the next sponsor.