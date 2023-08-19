A Gonzales man accused of shooting at someone in a fit of road rage left the courtroom in protest after a judge denied his last-minute attempt to fire his lawyer and delay his trial — but the attempted murder trial went on without him, and he was convicted.
Now, instead of taking a plea deal that would have gotten him no more than 15 years in prison, he could face a sentence of up to 50 years.
Johnny Vickers Jr., 24, was accused of chasing down a driver who had honked at him at a traffic light and shooting at him as he got out of a pickup truck in a family member's driveway.
Allen Davis, Vickers' public defender, said he and prosecutors had a plea agreement worked out the day before trial that would have limited his potential sentence to no more than 15 years, with credit for time served, pending a presentence investigation. But Davis said Vickers decided the morning of the trial, after the jury had been seated, that he was unhappy with the deal and wanted Davis off his case.
Ascension prosecutors said investigators obtained a recorded phone call from the jail in which Vickers said he was raising the issue of wanting a new attorney to delay his case.
"It was a delay tactic on his part. He really, truly believed that if he fired Allen, he wouldn't go to trial," said Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, who prosecuted the case.
Judge Jason Verdigets refused to stop Vickers' trial at that late hour, finding the request for a new lawyer to be a delay tactic, according to attorneys and court minutes.
In open court Wednesday, Vickers, who previously had been found competent to stand trial by a court-ordered panel of medical professionals, asked for a waiver allowing him to leave the courtroom. After some required legal steps, Verdigets allowed Vickers to go back to the jail near Donaldsonville across the Mississippi River from the courthouse.
But Vickers' trial went on without him in Gonzales.
Following the one-day proceeding on Wednesday, a parish jury convicted Vickers in about an hour on counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons.
The attempted murder conviction, the most serious of the three, could bring up to a 50-year sentence in state prison.
One of the bedrock principles of the criminal justice system is that defendants have the right to stand trial on the charges for which they are accused and to face and cross-examine their accusers. But both defense and prosecution attorneys on the case said Vickers also has a right to waive his presence at trial voluntarily.
"So, just because you don't want to participate doesn't mean the trial is going to stop," Davis, the defense attorney, said.
Davis stood for Vickers in his absence. Judge Verdigets also ordered that Vickers be provided an online video link to view the trial from jail, if he wished.
"We did what was procedurally correct, and we gave him every opportunity to participate, and it's his right and he chose to waive it," Braswell said.
When asked, Davis said that he doubted Vickers' absence from the trial would be a successful issue to raise in any post-conviction appeal, given his waiver in court.
The evidence and arguments
Attorneys said the victim could not identify Vickers as the shooter because he ducked back into the truck to avoid the bullets and didn't see who was firing the gun. After the shooting stopped, though, the victim followed Vickers' vehicle and got his license plate number, Braswell said.
Vickers had also given sheriff's investigators a taped admission of the shooting but also said that he had been shot at first as the victim drove away from him at the light. Vickers contended he had the bullet holes in his vehicle to prove it.
Davis, the defense attorney, noted that the victim's vehicle had a female passenger who exchanged words with Vickers and made an offensive hand gesture as they passed him at the traffic light. He also noted that the bullet holes went from the front of Vickers' vehicle to the back, suggestive of shots being fired as the other vehicle was pulling away.
But Braswell said investigators found no proof that bullet holes that were in Vickers' vehicle were from the June 6, 2021, incident and noted that Vickers had been accused of another drive-by shooting nearly three weeks afterward.
Sheriff's deputies didn't arrest Vickers for the first shooting until nearly two weeks after the second alleged drive-by shooting, which happened on June 23, 2021, court papers say. He is still facing charges from that incident.
The victim in the first shooting also testified he didn't have a gun and was driving a relative's pickup, not his own vehicle, Braswell said.
She said that the facts of the case were scary because the traffic situation from which the shooting arose are not uncommon.
"I mean this was so benign — honking a horn at somebody who was distracted at a light — that could be any of us," Braswell said.