A 40-year-old Gonzales man was stabbed three times in the neck early Monday evening by his 16-year-old nephew, city police said.
The man is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.
Gonzales police officers said Tuesday the young man was upset that his mother could not take him somewhere.
The stabbing happened at a home on West La. 30 around 5 p.m. Monday, police said.
Police officers said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing but the 16-year-old is in custody.
In a statement, officers did not say whether the youth has been booked on any criminal counts in connection with the stabbing.
Police did not identify the juvenile or the adult stabbing victim.