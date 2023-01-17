Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them.
The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
In Gonzales, the DreamLab will serve the 23-parish regional council of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which has about 5,000 scouts.
"The DreamLab space is very girl-centered," said Rebecca Pennington, chief executive officer of the council. "It's really cool."
The center in Gonzales will be housed in a retail center near Cabela's, off La. 30, and is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
"We've been really thoughtful about locating the DreamLabs in high-traffic, family-oriented locations," said Anne Smith, senior vice-president of property strategy for the national Girl Scouts organization.
"We want to really use them as showcases for Girl Scout operations," she said.
Annual national cookie sales that begin every winter and run through March highlight the Girl Scouts program, but the new Girl Scout DreamLabs will be "front and center all year round," Smith said.
Girls Scouts of the USA began looking at its properties across the country in recent years and found that, with 111 councils nationally, there were more than 350 properties, Smith said.
"In a lot of cases, the properties were dated, inefficient and located in places not well traveled," she said.
"We wanted to create a new model intentionally designed to be more modern and engaging, a place where every Girl Scout would have a more consistent experience," Smith said.
"As we were developing the concept, we were working with Gonzales and Denver on other projects," she said. "They were really excited to be early adopters of the DreamLab."
The next DreamLab will be coming to New Jersey, Smith said.
Gonzales is the geographical center of the 23-parish Girl Scouts Louisiana East council, which goes from West Feliciana and Washington parishes at its northernmost borders to Plaquemines and St. Mary parishes in the south.
The council previously had office buildings in Baton Rouge and New Orleans that were sold in 2021, and temporary headquarters were set up in Gonzales, Pennington said.
Then, the DreamLab project came along, she said.
"It's a space where girls can do more," she said.