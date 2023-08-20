Local and federal investigators are examining whether massage parlors and spas recently shut down in a Gonzales prostitution sting have been involved in illegal human trafficking, authorities said.
Over July and early August, a five-week, multiagency probe led to the arrest of six staffers on prostitution or massage licensing violations and the closure of four massage parlors in the Ascension Parish city just off Interstate 10.
Gonzales city police officers now say the probe revealed “'signs' of suspected human trafficking" and that they are working with an arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to learn more.
Worldwide, human trafficking ensnares tens of millions of people into forced labor that generates an economy worth tens of billions of dollars per year, according to some estimates.
Nearly 60% of that labor is for the sex industry, and the vast majority of girls and women are trafficked for sex work, a 2018 United Nations report found.
Neither Gonzales Police nor ICE officials would say what signs had led them to suspect human trafficking in Gonzales and likely won't say more unless charges can be brought or some other formal step occurs.
"The office up in Baton Rouge is working with Gonzales PD, but because it's an ongoing investigation, there's not much — I can't really say anything right now," said Sarah Loicano, ICE's spokeswoman in New Orleans.
Should investigators uncover a more substantial link to trafficking, it would only be the latest instance of local authorities alleging that women working in the Louisiana massage industry are being trafficked for the sex trade.
Since 2019, law enforcement officials in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Denham Springs have made similar busts of massage parlors.
In Baton Rouge and Lafayette, officials made arrests and even brought charges against alleged ringleaders but had limited success in the courts.
Baton Rouge and Lafayette investigators found Asian women allegedly working in prostitution or unlicensed massage work. Several of them spoke limited English, some were suspected of not being United States citizens and at least one was deported, investigators said.
In Gonzales, four of the six women arrested are Chinese nationals, ICE officials said.
Since then, three of those four women have had immigration holds placed on them for violating the terms of their admission into the United States. The fourth woman already has a deportation order against her, ICE officials said.
Loicano, the ICE spokeswoman, said the immigration holds ensure that a noncitizen can be held up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released on local charges and also ask local officials to let ICE know when that person is about to be released.
Two of those four women suspected of immigration violations worked at the now-shuttered Happy Spa in the Cabela's shopping center off La. 30 and I-10 and now face counts that include prostitution, city and federal authorities said.
The state Board of Massage Therapy formally shut the Gonzales spa and suspended in its license on Aug. 3. The agency's investigators had found the spa was advertising on sexually oriented websites and offering suggestive services, a June 20 agency complaint says.
After some turmoil a few years ago, a refashioned state massage board has attempted to toughen its enforcement while several cities have tightened their spa rules, including Gonzales.
Attempts to reach the reported owner of that spa and the three others shut in the Gonzales sting — Magical Massage and Spa on South Burnside, Oriental Relax Massage on South Burnside and Rose Massage on West La. 30 — were unsuccessful.
Katherine Taken Smith and Lawrence Murphy Smith are married business professors at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at Rellis Campus who have researched human trafficking for several years.
Though some Louisiana cases have involved Asian women, the Smiths said forced labor affects people from around the world and shows up in a variety of industries through many kinds of routes. Lawrence Smith compared human trafficking to the illegal drug trade in the United States, filling an economic demand that, in this case, is for cheap labor.
"There are a lot of people that, obviously, are finding a way to get drugs into the United States and there's either same the organization or other organizations that sell drugs to people, and there's obviously thousands and thousands of people involved," Lawrence Smith said. "I think human trafficking is kind of the same way."
Katherine Smith said people can become trafficked through enticements like promises of work in the United States, by simply being kidnapped or other means.
Cases hard to prove
Local officials say winning prosecutions against alleged human traffickers has been difficult. In Lafayette, authorities uncovered an alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring in February 2019.
Don Knecht Jr., an assistant district attorney in Lafayette, said the victims in the scheme, the alleged sex workers, were lured to the United States from China with promises of work. When the women arrived in the U.S., they were forced into sex work, lived at the massage parlors and were trapped by debts accumulated to reach the country.
Knecht added that their lack of familiarity with the language and U.S. culture and their reliance on a small circle of people tied to the parlors also isolated the victims.
Authorities initially arrested 10 people, but when the case wrapped up in July, only one person, an alleged ringleader from New York who initially was accused of pandering and human trafficking, was convicted of a reduced charge.
Xufang Ou, a 38-year-old Chinese citizen, pleaded guilty to operating a massage business without a license and was sentenced to 29 days in jail and $100 fine, plus court costs, for the misdemeanor.
Authorities spent 17 months trying to break open the alleged trafficking and prostitution scheme, but Knecht said the cases can falter once arrests happen. Witnesses disappear or refuse to talk.
"So, everything falls apart when it comes to trial because of ... the victims here, meaning the women that are trafficked, just turn around and (say), 'OK, I'm done with this. I'm going to put it behind me and get on with a new life here in the U.S.,'" Knecht said.
In Lafayette, three of the four "serious witnesses" prosecutors developed had disappeared. The fourth moved to Maryland and refused to testify, he said.
"If I just had one solid witness that I could get and put on the stand, I think I would have proved human trafficking," Knecht said.
In October, prosecutors had dropped charges against a second person accused in the alleged prostitution scheme, Zhao Chen.
EBR DA goes after dollars
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his prosecutors ran into similar kinds of problems after the bust of several massage parlors in January 2022.
Several of the victims, Asian women forced into the sex trade, disappeared. Another was deported, Moore said.
Instead, the DA's Office reached civil seizure and non-prosecution agreements with five people initially accused of a role in alleged prostitution and transportation schemes that may have been involved in human trafficking.
Reached in January and in August 2022, the agreements forced the surrender of a combined $179,095 previously seized from the defendants and required one of them, Johnny Wang, 44, to pay the state massage board nearly $10,330 for fines and other costs.
Wang and three of the four others also had to give up any massage licenses and became permanently ineligible to get new ones.
Moore said the agreements went after what those accused of the prostitution rings most wanted: money.
He added that he is looking to use a nearly century-old state nuisance statute to pursue future trafficking operations.
Worldwide, advocates seeking to limit human trafficking have called for companies to audit their supply chains for signs of forced labor and human trafficking.
In the case of local massage parlors, the Smiths, the Texas A&M researchers, said this type of awareness might come from vendors that supply equipment or services to the parlors.
"I think a lesson to learn is it's going on right under our noses, that it's not in a foreign country. It's here. It's in your town. Open up your eyes and be cognizant of it," Katherine Smith said.