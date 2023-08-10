A Gonzales 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting his 15-year-old girlfriend will be tried as an adult on a count of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.
The Ascension grand jury handed up the murder charge against Jaquin Stephens late Thursday morning in Gonzales after deliberating for almost two hours.
As a juvenile, he cannot be sentenced to death. He could potentially be sentenced to life without parole — a first-degree murder conviction normally brings mandatory life for adults — but the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles can only get that sentence in the most narrow of circumstances.
Sheriff's deputies say they believe Stephens shot Gracie Limas in her bedroom at her Gonzales-area home late Friday in a fit of jealous anger.
The court ruling and grand jury action happened at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales, which is across the street from East Ascension High School, where Limas and Stephens went to high school.
Ascension public schools started the new year on Thursday.
The indictment made quick work of the shocking slaying that has affected the lives of two people hardly old enough to drive. Stephens fled Limas' home after the shooting and was on the run for four days until he was captured Tuesday afternoon.
An 18-year-old and two juveniles have also been booked as accessories after the fact to murder over allegations they either drove Stephens away from Limas' homes after the shooting or harbored him afterward as sheriff's deputies searched for him.
An indictment is a formal charge brought by a panel of parish residents after they've heard evidence in secret and without the benefit of cross-examination by a defense attorney. The indictment establishes that there was probable cause for an arrest and charge. The allegations must be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stephens was recently transferred to a juvenile facility in St. Bernard Parish, but with the adult charge. He is being held without bail.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said he is consulting with a judge before deciding whether to move Stephens to Ascension's adult prison.