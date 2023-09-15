A Gonzales woman has been accused of participating in a scheme to make and distribute child pornography videos more than three years ago, federal prosecutors said Friday.
A federal grand jury in Baton Rouge indicted Hannah Kinchen, 39, on four felony counts earlier this month tied to the alleged conspiracy in which Kinchen is accused of inducing a minor to participate in sexually explicit acts for video recording.
U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. said in a statement Friday that the production and distribution conspiracy went on from July 2020 to at least October 2020. If Kinchen is convicted of the charges, she could face up to 30 years in prison, he said.
The indictment charged Kinchen with single counts of production of, conspiracy to produce, conspiracy to distribute, and receipt of child pornography, according to the charging document.
Prosecutors didn't reveal the extent of the alleged conspiracy. The previously sealed indictment handed up Sept. 7 mentions only a "Co-Conspirator 1" of being part of the production conspiracy and "Co-Conspirator 1 and others" of distributing the videos.
A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors didn't immediately return an email on Friday seeking the identity of Co-Conspirator 1.
On Wednesday, Kinchen appeared before U.S. Magistrate Richard L. Bourgeois Jr. in Baton Rouge federal court with her attorney and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Prosecutors had sought to have Kinchen held in prison after her arraignment, but her defense attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, offered information and an exhibit, filed under seal, to challenge prosecutors. Bourgeois also took testimony over whether to hold Kinchen, minutes say.
After that, prosecutors withdrew the request to continue holding Kinchen.
Among the conditions for her release, Bourgeois ordered Kinchen to remain in home detention, wear a location monitoring device and not seek new employment nor leave the U.S. District Court's multiparish Middle District of Louisiana without prior approval, court papers say.
The FBI investigated the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide federal initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, prosecutors said.