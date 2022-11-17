A 30-year-old Gramercy man who fatally shot another man and then stood over him and shouted at him has been given a 30-year prison sentence, St. James Parish prosecutors said Thursday.
Quannae Clark, 30, admitted to shooting Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times while in the parking lot of the Oscar Brooks Apartments in Lutcher on Feb. 11, 2019.
Shortly before Clark's second-degree murder trial was to begin on the morning of Aug. 30 in Convent, Clark pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors, court papers say.
The public housing project had video surveillance cameras that had captured a man shooting Smith, according to an arrest warrant. Sheriff's deputies found witnesses who claimed the assailant not only shot Smith but stood over his body and shouted at him.
Smith, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries, deputies have said.
Clark, of 502 N. Ezidore St., had initially denied he was the shooter in the video but tips from the public indicated later it was, in fact, Clark in the recording, the arrest warrant says.
After additional investigation, deputies later found Clark in LaPlace and arrested him on a second-degree murder count.
Judge Steven Tureau, of the 23rd Judicial District Court, handed down the sentence Monday following a pre-sentence investigation, prosecutors said in a statement.
Clark received credit for the time already spent in parish jail awaiting trial.