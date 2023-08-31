Over the past decade, the number of undergraduate degrees LSU has awarded has generally grown each year, except during the worst of the COVID pandemic.
But not every part of the university has been growing. Some colleges, like the College of Business and the College of Engineering, have grown significantly over the past ten years. Others, particularly the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, have awarded fewer degrees over time.
The chart below tracks the number of undergraduate degrees each of the colleges has awarded over the past decade.
