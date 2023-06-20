Severe thunderstorms and "golf ball-sized" hail are predicted to hit several parts of southeastern Louisiana Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is urging people to shelter inside.

Zachary, Jackson, Clinton, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood and Pride are expected to remain under a severe weather watch into the evening.

People and animals outdoors face injury, and residents should expect hail to damage roofs, siding, windows and vehicles, the NWS said.

Residents of Denham Springs also reported seeing large chunks of hail late Tuesday.