Louisiana law requires that all land, commercial or residential, be assessed at 10 percent of its market value. Residential buildings are assessed at 10 percent of their market value and commercial buildings are assessed at 15 percent.
What is the value of my home?
To determine what the city-parish considers the market value of your home, find these two lines on the front page of your tax bill: Residential Lot and Residential Improvement.
Take the "Lot" value and multiply by 10: This is the value of the land on which your home sits. It may vary widely from real estate prices in your area.
Then take the "Improvement" value and multiply by 10: This is the value of all buildings on the lot. Again, it may vary widely from real estate prices in your area.
Add the two numbers together. This is considered the assessed value of your home for tax purposes.
Here are a couple examples:
House 1: Lot value: 1,200; Improvement value: 5,750; Total assessed value: 6,950. Market value of home: $69,500.
House 2: Lot value: 6,500; Improvement value: 17,000; Total assessed value: 23,500. Market value of home: $235,000.
How are my taxes calculated?
A variety of entitles collect property taxes in East Baton Rouge Parish: the school board, BREC, police agencies and fire districts, among others. The back of your tax bill does the math for you, but here's how to calculate your taxes when you don't have your tax bill in front of you, or if an agency's millage rate is in the news:
Take the "total assessed value" (not market value) of your home and multiply by the millage rate for each taxing entity. Here's an example using the total East Baton Rouge school rate for the sample houses above:
House 1: Total assessed value of 6,950 times a School District tax millage rate of 41.25 equals $286.69.
House 2: Total assessed value of 23,500 times the millage rate of 41.25 equals $969.38.
If you have a homestead exemption, your total assessed value is reduced by 7,500.
If the exemption is in place, the tax due on House 1 in the sample above would be $0, but any flat-rate special items such as a fire district fee or a neighborhood anti-crime fee would remain payable. The tax due from House 2 would be $660. (Assessed value of 16,000 times the 41.25 millage rate.)