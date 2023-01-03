Three recent hockey games inside the Raising Cane's River Center, including one before a sellout crowd this week, demonstrated that Baton Rouge could likely support a team again, but the exhibition contests exposed several shortcomings in a downtown arena that's nearly five decades old.
An announced crowd of 7,753 saw the Port Huron Prowlers beat the Mississippi Sea Wolves 6-4 Monday night in the third of three matches scheduled over the past month. Fans who missed any of the goals, however, had no means to catch the score on replay unless they were tuned in to one of the team's YouTube channels.
There's already a plan to address that: the Metro Council in the fall approved spending $2.3 million to improve the fan experience. Even if Baton Rouge doesn't attract a hockey franchise next year, Raising Cane's River Center general manager Wayne Hodes said the improvements could help the arena attract more events and concerts.
“Assuming we cut a deal and it does come, we’re preparing because, regardless of whether it's hockey or basketball, there was funding that was appropriated by the [Metro] Council," Hodes said. "Some of that we’ve seen all ready with the new glass that we had for the dasher boards." The boards and the plexiglass above them keep the puck from flying off the ice and into the stands.
But the recent improvements have been limited. Hodes acknowledges the current scoreboard over the center ice does not allow fans to watch goal replays, and concourse LED monitors are not equipped to show the game to fans waiting for drinks and snacks during the action. Monitors hung in the northeast and southwest corners of the arena showed the team logos, the score and the time remaining in each period.
The experience was not unlike that from when the Baton Rouge Kingfish played in the arena 20 years ago. Video technology has exploded since then.
"For these few games, we put in makeshift LED monitors and we hung them on either end of the arena," he said. "The scoreboard that’s currently housed in the middle, center hung in the arena, is so antiquated that it can’t even be used.”
Using the $2.3 million approved by Metro Council in October, an estimated $440,526 will go toward acquiring a new center-hung scoreboard that can show replays and video.
"The center-hung scoreboard will have both LED and video components to it," he said. "But in the concourses and the corridor, it’ll be LED, which is still a huge step up from the old static signs."
Beyond hosting sporting events, Hodes said funds will go to improving the locker rooms and ballroom areas of the River Center, as well as allocating an estimated $198,579 for an "ice conversion cover" to help quickly switch the arena from ice events to other events.
“You can effectively cover the ice, take down the dasher boards and switch over from doing a hockey game or an ice event to a concert and only have a few days of downtime," he said. "As opposed to what we have to do now, which is that we have to melt the ice and then rebuild the ice and that’s a two- to three-week process."
With the River Center hosting Disney on Ice and public ice skating each year, money will also go to purchasing a second Zamboni ice resurfacer, Hodes said.
“We’ve got a solid Zamboni, but we’re going to get a second one, just in case," he said. "Regardless, we should have a second one anyway with all the Disney on Ice and public skating that we do, but obviously that will help should we get a team.”
Baton Rouge Pro Hockey, a local hockey organization that has been working with River Center officials on bringing a team to the city full-time, said the exhibition hockey games and planned River Center improvements have generated hope that the region could support a Baton Rouge-based team again.
"We’ve had the attendance numbers and people showing up to get loud about these teams that they have no stake in," Baton Rouge Pro Hockey communications director Jonathan Kliment said. "We’re hoping that that message is well-received and we’re starting to take names for people who might be interested in season tickets once we get going.”
As new shower facilities, lockers, ballroom carpet and more are installed over the next year, Hodes said that the River Center will be much improved as the months roll on and could be the home of a brand new hockey team as early as September or October.
“We’re in the process of chatting with respective parties to identify whether or not we potentially forge ahead with a team depending upon the economics," he said. "But I think in terms of the overall opportunity and how things went, it's gone better than expected, which means we can continue the conversation.”