A woman who survived the Holocaust in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp will share her story in a Baton Rouge event next month.
Esther Basch, 95, was sent to the infamous facility in a cattle car when she was 16. Near the end of the war, she was among the women who were sent on a death march to the Salzwedel concentration camp.
"Not only did she physically survive the terrors of the Holocaust, but she lived on with her heart and hope intact," said Rabbi Peretz Kazen of Chabad at LSU and Greater Baton Rouge, which is hosting the event, in a news release.
A documentary project about Basch, "The Honey Girl" is underway, aiming to tell a story about "forgiveness, loving humankind and living life to the fullest," according to its website.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the ballroom of the BREC Jefferson Highway Park. Tickets can be purchased at chabadbr.com/honeygirl; space is limited, so organizers are encouraging people to purchase in advance.
"I encourage everyone who can — young and old — to come hear this remarkable person tell her incredible story of courage, faith, and survival," Kazen said.
Three days after the deadly march, Salzwedel was liberated by American soldiers. More than six decades later, Basch reunited with Max, one of the soldiers who freed her.
The release says Basch speaks about "not just the tragedy of her experience during the war, but also the triumph of her survival and the happiness she's found in life since."