A man was killed after a vehicle struck his motorcycle Friday morning in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Police began investigating the crash on Louisiana Highway 316 near Banks Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. John Vice, of Byhalia, Mississippi, was driving a RAM 2021 south of LA Hwy 316, and Dominic Douglas, of Houma, 30, was driving a 2001 Suzuki Hayabusa north, police said. Vice did not yield to oncoming traffic and turned left onto Banks Boulevard in front of Douglas’ motorcycle, police said.
Douglas tried to make a stop but collided with Vice’s RAM and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. Douglas, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital where he died. Vice was properly restrained and did not suffer any injuries, police said.
State Troopers noticed during the investigation that Vice showed signs of impairment and refused to provide a toxicology sample, police said.
Vice was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the charges of vehicular homicide, DWI 4th offense, and failure to yield, police said.
It is unknown if Douglas was impaired. The results of the toxicology samples collected from Douglas and Vice were submitted for analysis and are currently pending, police said. The crash is still under investigation.