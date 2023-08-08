After Livingston Parish threatened legal action to ensure it received its fair share of flood protection money from the 2016 floods, the parish has been promised $30 million to help dredge a stretch of the Amite River to improve drainage in the area, local officials say.
The Louisiana Watershed Initiative uses $1.2 billion in federal flood recovery money to build projects aimed at improving flood control for entire watersheds.
Some Baton Rouge-area parishes have criticized the Watershed Initiative in recent weeks, saying the program hasn't allocated enough dollars to the hardest-hit parishes. The Livingston Parish Council voted in late June to sue the state Office of Community Development, which is administering the Watershed Initiative.
But in the most recent parish council meeting, Mark Harrell, Livingston Parish homeland security director, said he and the parish attorney had secured a verbal promise of $30 million in Watershed Initiative funding after a meeting with officials earlier that week.
"They reassessed everything and they come back and basically they’re going to award us $30 million," he said.
Harrell hopes to pull in more dollars for a total of $50 million for a dredging project slated for the Amite River, from Port Vincent 12-15 miles south. He anticipates the written award will follow in several weeks.
“Y’all did support possible litigation. I don’t think it’s going to come to that. I think Congress is looking into it. I think there’ll be a congressional hearing and congressional audit on LWI in general," Harrell said at the meeting. "I’m going to say it’s not what we wanted, nowhere near what we needed, but we can get a lot of the project done.”
According to Harrell, Region 9 of the Watershed Initiative — which includes East Feliciana, St. Helena, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Iberville, Ascension and St. James parishes — was just awarded $100 million to finance different projects. He hopes to combine $20 million of the Region 9 award with the $30 million promised by OCD for the project.
"We’ll get a pretty good bang for our buck. That’s where a lot of sediment has accumulated," Harrell said. "We just want to dredge the settlement out of the river."
He added that it's a project that would benefit everyone along the Amite, including Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes. A study has already been conducted that shows how the effort would mitigate flooding.
The project will still take time to implement, including a year or more to get permits from Wildlife and Fisheries and the Department of Environmental Quality, among others, Harrell said — all before going to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the final permit.
"But if we have the money secured, then we can start that process," he said. "There comes a point in time you have to learn to just count your blessings. I’m going to look at the $30 million as a blessing, and the possibility of the $20 million as another blessing. The main thing is to protect the residents of the parish to our best ability, and that’s what we’re trying to do."