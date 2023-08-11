Amid a development boom threatening to overwhelm Livingston Parish's infrastructure, council officials' continued efforts to address zoning have heightened ongoing political tensions and exacerbated a public feud between some members and parish administration.
Although the idea of zoning began quietly enough several years back with little fanfare, the rollout has been anything but peaceful.
Parish council attempts to zone the entirety of the parish have led to a contentious federal lawsuit involving a high-powered developer, a one-year moratorium vote, the veto of the same moratorium and efforts to override the veto.
Despite several controversial agenda items slated for a packed council meeting Thursday night, little was resolved and tempers remained high.
In his final state of the parish address this week, outgoing Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks acknowledged that "we don’t get a whole lot done" without the council, that everyone serving wants what is best for the people — but that council members need to "get it fixed" when it comes to zoning.
“Politics, it’s an election year, things are being said that aren’t true,” he said. “But it’s time to start working together, it’s time to start laying some of this to rest. We’ve got to get zoning done in this parish.”
The lawsuit
At the heart of the turmoil is a recently settled lawsuit filed against the council by a developer of a large, planned subdivision — a legal action that set off the crisis now permeating the parish.
Back in May, developer Ascension Properties Inc. argued the council's zoning had unfairly targeted Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision slated for the Denham Springs area. Deer Run has been a flashpoint over the past year for residents, many of whom see the future subdivision as the emblem of a heavily populated parish careening toward overburdened schools, drainage and roads.
The lawsuit also alleged the council had failed to follow state and local laws when zoning District 5 — where the subdivision will be located. A federal judge ultimately determined the zoning map for the district was "enacted in an unlawful manner." The settlement rescinds the zoning map.
Months prior to the lawsuit, council members had sparred over whether their actions to rein in development and construction could be successfully challenged in court. Ascension Properties' lawsuit was a bombshell for some on the council, a confirmation for others that their warnings were correct, and a call to battle for those members most resistant to development.
Primarily concerning to the council and its lawyer was the issue of whether the parish's quest to zone every district was actually happening illegally. At one point the developer suggested that if the handful of zoning maps approved before District 5 had been done in the same manner, they might also face legal challenges.
The council quickly hired two zoning experts — a planner and an attorney — to steer it in the right direction. Local citizens won a small victory in court requiring the Deer Run developer to follow existing ordinances. Talk of another development moratorium surfaced, then died.
A clear divide emerged between council members who wanted to push forward to finish zoning, and those who felt they needed to scrap existing maps and return to the drawing board to start with a clean slate.
When the lawsuit was settled late last month, the parish council won some concessions, including reducing the planned subdivision's density and adding a traffic safety feature. But with the repeal of the District 5 zoning map, some on the council have expressed fears a similar fate could apply to other districts and their ordinances.
The moratorium
While the parish council passed a temporary development moratorium a little more than a year ago, the consensus among vocal residents and even council members is that the freeze on construction was too short and too little was accomplished to make a difference to the parish's population concerns.
Amid the fallout from the Ascension Properties lawsuit, rumblings began about passing a new, longer moratorium that would halt large subdivision submissions for an entire year and allow the council members to pass their final district zoning maps with ease.
In a borderline 5-4 vote, the council managed two weeks ago to pass a 12-month moratorium. Had Ricks, the parish president, not vetoed it days later, it would have halted submittals for large subdivisions and multi-family developments for a year. It would not have applied to commercial properties.
In the weeks leading up to the vote, animus among the council surfaced, with some members arguing the moratorium would not pass legal muster, and others maintaining they didn't need a moratorium because they had successfully zoned their districts.
When Ricks ultimately vetoed the moratorium this week, arguing the measure would open the council up to lawsuits and stall the economic engine of the parish, the response was swift.
District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard revealed he had already consulted with one of the parish-hired planning experts to draft a shorter but allegedly stronger moratorium that would be veto-proof while still allowing the council members to pass their zoning.
At the same time, District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte called for a veto override vote, and labeled Ard's moratorium the "phony-torium."
The parish president race
All of it — the lawsuit, the moratorium, the back and forth between council members — has played out against the backdrop of a bitter election cycle.
While many of the council members are incumbents hoping to remain on the council or even seeking a statehouse seat, Ard and Delatte are squaring off for the parish president spot.
Ricks, who will have served three terms by the end of the year, has already announced emphatically he will not seek reelection. But in his time as parish president, he has cast a long shadow — one Ard and Delatte appear to be contending with as they fight for primacy.
In the turmoil over the moratorium, Delatte has taken the hardline position of opposing development in most cases, siding with other council members who tend to echo the loudest residents in the room. His efforts to override the veto aligned with his attempt to paint Ricks as a friend of development, which has become a standard claim among some on the council.
The override vote — which required six "yea" votes to pass — failed Thursday night, despite passionate input from an energized audience. Delatte stressed before the vote that he wanted to close the gap before a new moratorium might go into effect by putting the old one in place immediately.
Ard, meanwhile, is a quieter presence on the council. Ard's brother, Sheriff Jason Ard, has long dominated the law-and-order scene in the parish. With Jeff Ard as president, the political dynasty would be complete.
At Thursday night's council meeting, Ard pitched his moratorium, arguing that by hiring a professional, he was able to take the council out of the equation and make the proceeding objective. He also spoke positively of developers, saying many live in the parish and care what happens long-term as much as other residents.
“We’re wanting to stop all work in Livingston Parish?" he asked. "We want to just shut it down for a year?”
The council ultimately voted to introduce his moratorium. It will face another vote to adopt at a later date.
But District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who called Ard's propsoal a "faux-torium," criticized the move as not doing enough.
“I have to call a spade a spade. This is a showboat political move," she said. “We have a lot coming with us and we cannot handle it.”
Ricks, for his part, has squarely positioned himself as the parish's voice of experience. On Wednesday, when he gave his state of the parish address, he emphasized he wants the parish to grow, but does not find big subdivisions appealing anymore than area residents.
However, he made clear that if a developer is following ordinances in place, no one can do anything to stop them.
“If you don’t like the ordinance," he said, "change the damn thing.”
At the end of his speech, he received a standing ovation.