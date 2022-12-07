Leaders of the state’s embattled Department of Children and Family Services, which has seen three children die on its watch in recent months, laid out a more detailed plan to “stabilize” the agency in a legislative hearing Wednesday.
The plan includes several dozen action items. It aims to recruit and retain workers to help ease pressure on an overwhelmed and discontented staff, prioritize keeping high-risk children safe and bolster training, among other things.
The prevailing goal, said Terri Porche Ricks, the acting secretary of DCFS, is to get assessments of at-risk children more quickly.
“No. 1 is timely assessment of children that come in through intake,” she said. “All of the retention and recruitment work is to drive being able to have timely assessments.”
Ricks told the Senate Health & Welfare Committee that the agency has hired some key staff, including a case assigner and assistants to area directors. But she added the agency is facing an increase in child abuse and neglect referrals.
The hearing came as DCFS has faced withering criticism over its handling of child abuse and neglect cases following the deaths of three children on the agency’s watch in recent months. Former Secretary Marketa Garner Walters stepped down last month amid the controversy.
Ricks sought to highlight the steps DCFS has taken to improve caseloads and worker discontent. A recent survey by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found employees are overworked, underpaid and feeling burdened by poor management. The survey indicated workers are saddled with excessive caseloads that have led to cases of abuse and neglect being overlooked.
A representative of the legislative auditor told lawmakers Wednesday that the survey showed workers are operating in a “state of crisis” at DCFS. Hundreds of jobs at the agency are unfilled, and the agency’s budget is just over half what it was a decade and a half ago, when Gov. Bobby Jindal took office. The survey found that only 54% of caseworkers are satisfied with their job, though that's actually an improvement from the 34% satisfied in 2014.
The plan provided to lawmakers calls for partnering with police, hiring communications firms to raise awareness of child abuse prevention strategies and expanding home-based services with pilot sites. To recruit and retain staff, the plan calls for job fairs across the state, embarking on a public outreach campaign, and recruiting students in college for a student-to-employee program, among other things. Ricks touted several recent job fairs that led to 307 job offers, and a program to reduce burnout by getting overworked caseworkers relief so they’re not working overly long shifts.
“All these efforts are about getting eyes on every child in a timely manner,” she said.
Lawmakers have sharply criticized the agency in recent months and demanded improvements. Ricks’ testimony largely mirrored what she told the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children last month.