Over the past three years, more people died than were born across three-fourths of Louisiana, undercutting the state's engine of population growth for decades, an LSU researcher has found.
If this imbalance in the ebb and flow of life and death — probably worsened by the COVID pandemic — continues over the longer term, it poses major challenges to Louisiana's labor force and government finances and the general viability of many rural communities.
From diminishing school districts to changing medical services, the effects of a shrinking, aging population are being felt throughout the state.
LSU demographer Tim Slack looked at births and deaths in each parish between 2020 and 2022 and found parishes across almost all corners of Louisiana failed to have enough babies to keep up with the people they lost to the cemetery.
From the rural and poor northeast to Louisiana's "working coast" in the south to even the job-rich parts of the Mississippi River corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, much of Louisiana has been in what demographers call a state of "natural decrease," even before the effect of people moving away is taken into account.
The few exceptions are urban and prime suburban areas in south Louisiana, the Fort Polk area, Bossier Parish in the Shreveport area and Lincoln Parish, where Ruston and Louisiana Tech University are located, according to Slack's analysis of census data.
But with so many other parishes going in the other direction, Slack said, Louisiana had just 414 more births than deaths over the past three years.
"So, we're almost at a break-even point," he said.
'There's really no place for people to work'
Signs of these downward trends are popping up in various parts of the state.
In Tensas Parish, where the per-capita natural decrease in population was highest in the state, the parish's already small public school enrollment has fallen by half between the fall of 2010 and the fall of 2022, from 666 to 310 students, state enrollment data show.
School officials in the northeastern Louisiana parish said they are considering consolidation of their elementary school with the only public high school in the parish if numbers continue to slide. That change could also potentially mean layoffs.
Interim Superintendent Joyce Russ said the district faces competition from two charter schools in other parishes, a private school in the parish and families who choose to have their children live with family in other parishes to go to school there. But simply having enough people is a big part of the problem also, she said.
"There's really no place for people to work. Most people here are farmers. That kind of makes up the population," she said.
In St. Mary Parish, along the Gulf Coast, Ochsner recently put an end to labor and delivery services at the Morgan City area's only hospital and consolidated that service with its hospital in Raceland, a 45-minute drive away.
In a statement, the hospital system framed the decision at Ochsner St. Mary as an adjustment driven by the area's demographic changes, specifically its older population.
Ochsner pointed out that, according to census data, the numbers of child-bearing women are expected to fall and the numbers of adults older than 65 are expected to rise in the coming years.
"Realigning service priorities paves the way for greater enhancements to adult service offerings," Ochsner said in a statement in March.
Local officials are fighting to reverse the change with a new tax plan.
Even in Iberville Parish, where big industries on the Mississippi River boost jobs and government coffers with tax dollars, deaths still outnumbered births and have contributed to an overall population decline over the past three years.
Though the St. Gabriel area in eastern Iberville has seen some residential development, parish officials blame a lack of available land for housing across the rest of the parish — especially on the west bank where available land is constrained by the Atchafalaya Swamp Basin.
They cited the need for a new Mississippi River bridge to improve commuting and real estate prospects for future developments.
"Our prime real estate is either tied up with industry or agriculture and neither one is letting it go for development," Parish President Mitch Ourso said.
What's causing the decline?
What's behind this worrying imbalance in life and death? It's complicated, demographers say.
Slack explained that, in his view, it remains unclear if the high number of deaths and low number of births will continue in the long term, or this three-year imbalance is an artifact of the COVID pandemic exacerbating already weak trend lines in the state.
"I think the big question is ... how much of this is, you know, sort of a momentary thing because of the pandemic and how much this could potentially feed into longer term trends," he said.
The high per capita rates of death from COVID during those three years certainly caused Louisiana deaths to jump, Slack noted. But he said longer term state trends were at work also, including an aging population, reduced fertility and falling life expectancies among some population groups in the state.
Nationally, rural areas have suffered through years of population loss due to a number of factors, and Louisiana is no different.
Also, for decades, public policy leaders in Louisiana have wrung their hands over the loss of people to other states and attempted to stem the tide of the state's children starting their working lives in high-growth states like Texas.
Slack speculated that the lack of births could be a follow-on effect from years of outmigration, as younger people who moved away and would eventually have families are raising them elsewhere.
"I think that what you have is a population trend that has, in part, been put in motion by outmigration and perhaps brought into more immediate focus by the mortality jump we had in the wake of COVID," he said.
Declining birth rates, rising death rates
Allison Plyer, chief demographer for the New Orleans-area nonprofit Data Center, said that the available data don't support outmigration being much of a culprit.
She said Louisiana is being carried along in broader national trends that predate the pandemic.
The annual number of births in the nation has fallen by 14% since 2006, she noted. Meanwhile, deaths, which did jump during the pandemic, were already on the rise nationally as drug overdose deaths and firearms suicides have risen.
Louisiana has been a leader or above national averages in those kinds of deaths in recent years. In 2020 and 2021, the state had the fifth highest overall death rate in the nation, she said.
Plyer said states that are overcoming higher death rates are doing it with high birth rates, including Texas and Utah, though not Florida.
"The whole country is not having enough babies," Plyer said. "This natural decrease thing is a national problem or a national trend, I would say, yeah. So, the birth rates nationwide have been dropping while death rates have been increasing and Louisiana is right there in the middle of pack."
Slack says, however, that many states are also offsetting the losses from aging populations and declining fertility by attracting new people to move into their communities.
"The well-known historical trend in Louisiana is toward out-migration on balance. Natural decrease on top of out-migration is a double whammy for our state," he said.