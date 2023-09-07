Grills and smokers are welcome at LSU tailgates this weekend, but the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office says cooks and grillmasters need to take special precautions because of the state's ongoing burn ban.
Any cooking needs to be done on a "flame-resistant surface" like concrete or asphalt.
"Not grass, not plywood or plywood on grass," said Ashley Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the office.
Tailgaters need to have a water source or a fire extinguisher nearby, too.
A statewide burn ban prohibits all private burning, as high heat and drought across the state have increased the risk for wildfires.
The question of what is and isn't acceptable outdoor cooking has taken on more importance as LSU's first home game, against Grambling State University, on Saturday approaches.
On Wednesday, LSU Athletics posted on its website that "open flames" were not permitted during outdoor cooking. After the fire marshal issued a statement with more details on the rules, the university updated the statement to remove mention of a ban on open flames.
The fire marshal's office says tailgaters need to use equipment that is "designed for cooking purposes only," and the equipment needs to be raised off the ground. That means burners for pots of jambalaya and gumbo are allowed, along with grills and smokers, as long as they're also sitting on concrete or a similar surface, and water or a fire extinguisher is handy.
Fires on the ground — like fire pits and campfires — qualify as private burning and they're prohibited. That includes any type of cochon de lait or similar cooking on a spit, whether it's for a pig or alligator.
Southern University Athletics issued a statement Wednesday similar to LSU's original statement, prohibiting all open-flame cooking, and had not updated it as of Thursday morning.
Southern University will play Jackson State on Saturday.