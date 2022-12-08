The director of bands at Southern University say three members of the Human Jukebox killed in a north Louisiana traffic crash had hearts of gold and that losing them will have a tremendous impact on their fellow musicians.
"They are not okay," Kedric Taylor said Thursday. "I don't think we've ever witnessed anything like this in life here at Southern University for the Human Jukebox."
Broderick "Brody" Moore, 19; Tyran Williams, 19; and Dylan Young, 21; were killed Tuesday night when an 18-wheeler crashed into their car while they were changing a flat tire along Interstate 49 near Natchitoches.
Taylor said that once he received word of the crash, he immediately set up a Zoom call to inform his students and offer them support.
"We're making it through and we're taking it day-by-day, but I can assure you that we're taking all the necessary measures to make sure our students are okay with just being able to cope with this situation that has taken place," he said.
Moore and Young both played tuba and graduated from Cedar Hill High School, in a small city near the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Williams was a percussionist from Irving, Texas, about 20 miles north of Cedar Hill.
Taylor shared his favorite memories of his time spent with each of the students, pointing out how he would tease Young, who was 6-foot-7, about how much taller Young was than him.
"Don't stand beside me, that's like Kevin Hart standing next to Shaq," he said.
Taylor described Moore as a "bubbly spirit" who was in constant communication with him about his scholarship, tuition and grades.
"He was the freshman who called me every day," Taylor said. "I don't know he he got my cell phone number but he would call me every day, text me and email me to make sure his scholarship posted."
Taylor said he would always tease Williams about his hair, joking with him about his curl pattern when Williams would ask Taylor how he liked his haircut.
"And when I say he could play, he could play," Taylor said of Williams. "He was very talented and he was just a sophomore here in the program but he had a promising future for us."
With students off-campus for winter break and had recently performed at the Bayou Classic and the SWAC Championship, Taylor said the band has been busy and hasn't had time yet to plan or hold any event to honor the three students.
"We're going to do something special, I just think right now is a really hard time for us to do anything, because everybody is still just trying to process it."
Taylor described all three students as hard workers and invaluable members of the Human Jukebox who will be dearly missed by band members and the university at large.
"They are something to us that, I promise you, is irreplaceable," Taylor said. "They are tremendous students, they had a heart of gold and when you lose students that are that special, it definitely hurts."