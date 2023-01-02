Hundreds of the bereaved community gathered at Brusly High School's football field Monday night for a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of two students who died in a car crash Saturday, casualties of a police pursuit.
Maggie Dunn, 17, an 11th-grader, and Caroline Gill, 16, a 10th-grader, both cheerleaders, died when an Addis police officer ran a red light Saturday afternoon and crashed into their vehicle. Maggie’s brother, Liam Dunn, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who was a passenger in the girls’ car, was seriously injured in the crash and is in the hospital.
The officer has been arrested.
Brusly High Assistant Principal Jason Lemoine, speaking from a lecturn set up on the field, noted the strong breeze blowing on Monday night. Candles had been handed out to everyone there, but Lemoine suggested that using their cell phones instead might be a better idea, and, instantly the field was lit up.
“Maggie and Caroline, you will be missed, forever loved and never forgotten,” Lemoine said.
The school had considered at one point having everyone release balloons during the vigil, Lemoine said, but considering the environmental impact, had asked the family members of each girl to release one balloon.
The field was silent as, from two different points in the crowd, a golden, star-shaped balloon was released and carried upward by the wind.
“We all are hurting, and that’s okay,” said Lemoine. “We’re supposed to be hurting.”
“Families have lost a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin,” he said.
On Sunday, Addis police officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, with bail set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.
Cauthron was pursuing a suspect in a police chase that began in Baton Rouge when he ran a red light in Brusly and crashed into the girls' vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities have said.
"Radio travels faster than the car; the officer could have just radioed ahead that the suspect's car was coming," 18th Judicial District Court District Attorney Tony Clayton said in an interview Monday.
"Sirens and police vehicles only give an officer permission to request to cut through a red light," Clayton said in an earlier interview. "You must slow down or come to a complete stop when human life is in danger."
The pursuit of the suspect, Tyquel Zanders, 24, began in Baton Rouge, where he's accused of stealing his father's vehicle. Baton Rouge police officers were trying to pull Zanders over to the side of the road on River Road, near the Raising Cane's River Center, when Zanders drove off, speeding 80 mph on Government street and 110 mph on Interstate 10, authorities have said.
Zanders then drove across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge Parish, where authorities there picked up the chase. East Baton Rouge Parish officers were called off the pursuit, after chasing Zanders across the I-10 bridge.
In Brusly, Cauthron crashed his police unit into the girls' vehicle on La. 1., in front of the JW Food Mart at 561 N. Vaughn Drive.
Zanders, meanwhile, continued traveling, driving back across the Mississippi River bridge to Baton Rouge; he was arrested at the Dalrymple exit when his car stalled.
Zanders faces counts in Baton Rouge of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, according to Baton Rouge police.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, Zanders will be booked on two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
"I certainly hope the legislature totally revisits police pursuit laws," Clayton said. "This was over a young man who took his daddy's car."
Waiting for the remembrance ceremony to begin on Monday night, Brusly High senior Elizabeth Favaron said, "I sat with Caroline at lunchtime, and me and Maggie shared the same birthday."
The students at Brusly High "will come together" in the face of the tragedy, Favaron said. "We'll just be there for one another, no matter what."