Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Chauvin man in the slaying of his wife more than two weeks after she was found beaten to death in her bed.
Joseph Fogle, 38, was picked up Thursday and booked in the second-degree murder of his wife, sheriff's deputies said, after an extended investigation to her death.
Deputies had found Sonia Escalante-Baca, 43, dead in her home off La. 74 near Gonzales in the pre-dawn hours of June 28, the Sheriff's Office said.
Escalante-Baca died from apparent blunt-force trauma, deputies said at the time.
Detectives in the sheriff's Violent Crime Unit didn't announce a suspect initially but said they were interviewing her husband, other family members and those close to her.
On Friday, deputies said they were able to connect Fogle to the slaying and obtained a warrant for his arrest.