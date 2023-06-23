Multiple lane closures on Interstates 10 and 12 will take place this weekend near the two highways' split in Baton Rouge, including a total closure of I-12 eastbound Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.
DOTD scheduled the closures to allow for work to take place on the College Drive flyover that is under construction, the agency said.
All eastbound lanes of I-12 will be closed at the I-10/I-12 split from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday to allow crews to erect new girders on the I-10 bridge that passes over I-12 eastbound, according to DOTD. Drivers will have to detour around the closure by taking I-10 eastbound and immediately exiting to Essen Lane. Drivers can then turn left onto Essen, enter I-10 westbound and immediately exit to I-12 eastbound to avoid the closure, according to DOTD.
The total closure on Saturday night is just one of a series of single- and double-lane closures of both interstates starting Friday evening and running through next week. Crews will be relocating barriers and placing concrete during the other closures, according to DOTD.
Crews are working on a flyover bridge that DOTD says will make it easier and safer for westbound drivers from both interstates to exit to College Drive. The $52.3 million project creates a new exit ramp that will remove the current need for drivers to shift across three lanes of traffic in a 1-mile space before the College Drive exit.
Eventually, the project will reconfigure the I-12 westbound lanes so I-10 westbound drivers will pass over both directions of I-12 before merging, leaving additional room for a new College Drive exit ramp, according to DOTD.
The project is expected to be completed midway through 2024, according to DOTD.