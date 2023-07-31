Livingston Parish has settled a contentious federal lawsuit over zoning filed by the developer of a 2,000-lot proposed subdivision in the Denham Springs area.
“We closed a case that our lawyer, the District Attorney and the Council’s hand-picked zoning expert told us we could not win,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks on Monday morning.
Ascension Properties Inc., developer for the controversial Deer Run subdivision, sued, arguing the parish council did not follow state and local law in setting new zoning rules and was unfairly targeting its project. Many residents have pressured the parish to block the subdivision, arguing it could dramatically wordsen traffic, infrastructure problems and school overcrowding.
The agreement includes a reduction in the number of lots and the addition of a fourth entrance/exit to improve traffic safety, Ricks said. The developer also agreed to construct 155 owned condos instead of 400 apartments.
Ascension Properties also agreed to dismiss all council members from the lawsuit, to waive damages and attorney fees and agree that the permit and approved plat will expire in two years if not completed.
Tom Easterly, attorney for Ascension Properties, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Christopher Moody, the parish attorney, said in a statement he was "happy" the lawsuit was settled "on terms favorable to the Parish."
"We extracted some valuable concessions," he said. "Even though this development was approved under the old regulations it will have to meet the much more strenuous standards under our new ordinance. This includes better drainage and flood retention, reduced density, and better traffic controls."
"I know certain neighbors won't be happy but this is an excellent result for the Parish," he continued. "We can now concentrate on passing a bullet-proof zoning ordinance."
Council members voted to give the parish attorney to authority to resolve the lawsuit last Thursday in a meeting after a conversation in executive session. The move followed months of tense discussions regarding legal threats from the developer of the subdivision slated for 4-H Club Road.
The subdivision's potential has galvanized area residents, who have crusaded against the developer for months. After the parish planning and zoning commission approved a second preliminary site plan for Deer Run, upsetting area residents, both parties prepared for a standoff.
Ascension Properties filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the council violated state and parish zoning laws when they enacted their District 5 zoning map — which is where the project would reside — and targeted Deer Run in the process.
Meanwhile, District 5 residents took their grievances to a Livingston Parish judge, arguing the developer's site plan violated local ordinances and that officials should halt construction until the project complies with the law.
District 5 residents later won a tenuous victory in court, requiring the Deer Run developer to follow current zoning laws that say the subdivision must have 1-acre lots, instead of lots 40-feet wide.
Ricks said the settlement rescinds the zoning map for District 5 specifically, not the rest of the parish. The settlement also restricts a parish-wide development moratorium for the property.
After the council passed a slew of zoning categories in 2021, members began to finalize and pass their zoning maps, district-by-district. The process had been relatively quiet until District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur proposed her zoning map.
Chris Ingram, of Ascension Properties, questioned Sandefur and the process from the outset, though the District 5 map was still passed.
Later, an attorney representing the developer would first threaten a lawsuit and then file one in federal court over the zoning ordinance, alleging procedural violations as well as an effort to impact the Deer Run project by zoning the anticipated property in a manner inconsistent with the original site plan approvals.
This is a developing story.