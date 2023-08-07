In these Louisiana towns, the water keeps coming out brown: 'The most basic human need'

Every day, Angela Favaron catches a bottle of water from the tap in her Maurepas home.
Some days, the water trickles out clear. Others, it's a dull, reddish-brown color, like weak tea. And every once in a while, the water turns even darker, appearing almost muddy. She's watched particles that look like sediment settle at the bottom of the bottle.
The water in Favaron's Maurepas home has been varying degrees of what she believes is undrinkable since she and her fiancé William Bruce moved there in 2013. But Bruce says within the last couple of years the water flowing from the faucet has been a darker, stronger color than before.
The frequency of the water going from clear to cloudy, or the shade of café au lait, has also changed.
"It used to be maybe once a month," Favaron said. "Now it’s pretty much every day."
Favaron and Bruce aren't alone. They say most of the neighbors they've spoken to have all experienced the murky water to some extent for a long time now.
The problem is pervasive enough that District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte raised the issue at a recent Livingston Parish Council meeting.
In the year since SouthWest Water Company acquired the local French Settlement Water Company, Delatte said complaints of poor water quality have escalated. Photos have surfaced on Facebook of bathtubs and swimming pools filled with the brownish water, calling out the French Settlement company.
"The water quality is terrible," Delatte said during the meeting, addressing a SouthWest representative. "They’re paying the water bill and they can’t use the product they’re paying for."
The water company says the discoloration is coming from elevated levels of iron and manganese, which can coat pipes, and says the water is harmless. Recent water grades for 2022 released by the state Department of Health show the five French Settlement Water Company entries range from an "A" to a "B" grade — though most have deductions for customer complaints and the presence of iron and manganese "greater than the secondary maximum contaminant levels."
Still, the company says it's committed to improving the water quality and is working to install a special filter to catch the iron and manganese.
"A lot of the bigger projects are taking time because we’ve only been working on the projects for a year," SouthWest representative Tyler White told the parish council.
As a subsidiary of SouthWest, French Settlement Water Company provides water to Maurepas, French Settlement and a few small locations in Walker, along with services to Springfield as part of an operation and maintenance contract.
“Water is the most basic human need," said District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur. “I can hardly believe that we live in Louisiana. We are sitting on water, and that’s what’s coming into our people’s faucets and kitchens and bathrooms?”
'Well past due'
Favaron and Bruce live in their Maurepas home on Shorty Bourque Road year-round. They have taken to buying bottles of water to cook with and drink — unwilling to trust the quality of the water spilling from their own pipes.
Bruce showed up to the parish council meeting the day Delatte discussed SouthWest carrying a bucket full of dark, muddy-looking water. He also displayed a filter from his ice machine that had been changed a little more than a week prior: Like the water in the bucket, it, too was brown.
"We’ve complained before, but it’s not as if you have a choice for another water company," Bruce said.
Michael LeBon, a businessman who owns two commercial properties in the area, said the terrible water quality, low pressure and even water being cut off in some instances have caused tenants' businesses to shut down on numerous occasions. His tenants include a Subway, an Asian restaurant, a daiquiri shop, and his own coin laundry — all reliant on clean, guaranteed water.
Jill Shoemaker, who also owns property on Shorty Bourque Road, has a camp with all new plumbing. Even though she doesn't live at the camp, she has still run into cloudy water when she is there — despite her updated pipes.
The first time she noticed the problem, she and her husband were taking showers after getting off their boat. Her husband kept washing and washing his feet, which were muddy from their trip, but they never seemed to get clean. After scrubbing them repeatedly, he realized his feet weren't dirty — the water pouring from the shower head was brown.
Shoemaker was trying to dry her wet hair when she found it was practically matted together from the water.
Even when the water company flushed the lines, the smell of the strong chlorine water worried Shoemaker — "just like getting out of a public pool," she said.
Shoemaker began to knock on her neighbors' doors seeking more information and learned that the questionable water in the area had been a constant for years. As she has spoken about the problem publicly on social media, Shoemaker said she has received pushback from people retorting she should just dig her own well if the water is so terrible.
While feasible for her, she said that wouldn't fix the bigger problem.
"It’s well past due," she said. "It’s not just about me. It’s about an elderly man who lives across the street from me. He can’t afford [to dig his own well]. There’s renters who can’t do anything about their water."
'All we want is clean water'
On Facebook, a group titled "French Settlement Water Company Forum" has been active since late 2017 and has a little more than 200 followers.
The page is a visual diary of residents complaining about the quality of water over almost six years. Bathtubs, water bottles and mason jars are posted with water ranging from yellow to dark brown. One memorable video shows a gallon milk jug filled with murky, grainy water labeled "Not Tea."
A header photo for the page reads, "Help us spread the word! All we want is Clean Water!" A brief description for the page simply says, "French Settlement Water Company has been dismissing a problem they have had for years."
Court records show that as far back as 2006, a small trailer park in the parish sued French Settlement Water Company over the product's quality — and won.
The suit sought "damages for the extensive period during which FSWC allegedly supplied them with discolored, sediment-laden, and odorous water that was unfit for general domestic purposes and that stained, damaged and/or corroded various household appliances and fixtures," according to an opinion from the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal affirming a lower court's decision.
Although SouthWest has only acquired French Settlement Water Company as a subsidiary since last summer, residents and the parish council have not given them much credit for the continued — and in some cases — apparently worsening problems.
“Just bring it back to where it was before you bought it,” said Delatte, the councilman, during the recent meeting. “Our water wasn’t as great as Ward 2’s water, but it was water that we could use. Your water we can’t use."
'We hear the concerns'
In a statement, Melissa Rich, Director of Operations at French Settlement Water Company, said the groundwater in the parish contains "naturally occurring levels of iron and manganese, which can create a dark coating on water pipes, in turn tinting the water."
She added the minerals are harmless, but the company is still "working to attain clear water."
"SouthWest Water Company...is committed to providing safe, high-quality and reliable water," she said. "We hear the concerns of our Livingston Parish customers and are working diligently to solve the causes of water discoloration."Rich also echoed what White, the SouthWest representative and superintendent of Louisiana for French Settlement Water Company, shared during the recent council meeting.
The company has applied for a $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Health to invest in infrastructure improvements, such as Greensand Filters effective at removing manganese and iron from the water supply.
LDH has yet to approve the project and grant, the company said. In the meantime, Rich said the company will use an internal pipe-cleaning process to remove matter like iron and manganese from the interior of the pipes.
"We are happy to bring these innovative solutions to this community and invest in technologies to improve our customers’ experiences," she said.
White, the superintendent, also emphasized at the recent meeting the company has allocated money toward pump improvement and replaced electrical panels for their submersible pumps as well as generators. They are also, on a short-term basis, adding a phosphate to the water to sequester the iron and manganese.
The company can't control what happened before June 2022, he said. And approvals needed for critical improvements take time.
"I can’t emphasize enough, with water you can’t just do, you have to get approval," he said. "All the projects we can do we have done."