The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's enforcement agents charged Ryan Miller with sparking the wildfire in Amite that destroyed 172 acres of land, according to a Sunday press release.
Miller, 41, of Independence, faces charges of raising fire on the lands of another by criminal negligence and violation of the state-wide burn ban.
Upon investigation, agents traced down the origin of the fire to Miller, who confessed to burning trash on his property on Thursday.
Officials said the wildfire occurred on Hano Road off Highway 16 in Tangipahoa Parish and was reported to police at approximately 3:49 p.m. on August 24, 2023.
Local fire departments were unable to contain the fire before it spread into a neighboring pine plantation owned by a local timber company, the press release said. LDAF forestry crews and ariel support were able to control the fire by 8 p.m.
LDAF was assisted in their investigation and firefighting efforts by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police, as well as the Amite Fire Department and the Roseland Fire and Police departments.
Fire departments battled multiple wildfires in Tangipahoa Parish last week.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshall issued an updated burn ban on Friday, August 25, 2023, that prohibited all private burning with no limitations. The ban remains in effect.
The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.