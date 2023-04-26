Of all the parks in East Baton Rouge overrun with water during the Louisiana flood of 2016, BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said, Howell Community Park had it the worst.
"In 2016, this area received more flood damage than any park we have in our system," he said. "We have 175 parks, 6,000 acres of land and this 111 acres was inundated with water. We could not get here without a boat, the recreation center that served so many in the community had 8 feet of water in it.”
The community was faced with a decision: Bring the park back to its pre-flood state or introduce a new vision for the community, one with a focus on preventing crime among juveniles by giving them essential services and opportunities to interact with law enforcement in a casual, low-pressure environment.
A group of community partners stepped in to generate that vision and, on Tuesday, broke ground for a new facility that will restructure the once-flooded park grounds into a state-of-the-art recreation center.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge law enforcement officials were joined by a coalition of other community partners for the groundbreaking of The Inspiration Center.
Modeled after similar facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Georgia, the new facility will contain a recreation center, swimming pool and pool house to be completed ahead of other construction.
The park will also contain a new football field, basketball gym, game rooms, video game arena, recording studio bays, and reading and computer labs among other amenities.
The center will be funded through private donations and a $5 million contribution from the state capital outlay budget. City-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong confirmed another $500,000 will be allocated from the Mayor's Office to BREC programming at the center.
“It wouldn’t be possible without a lot of really determined and committed leaders in the public sector and the non-profit sector getting together and saying we’re just going to have to do something," Edwards said. "So this partnership with BREC, Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and criminal justice foundation I think is critically important to bring recreational space, a standalone, state-of-the-art best practice facility here to Howell Park.”
Once constructed, the center will be operated on a daily basis by the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana and staffed by the Department of Children and Family Services as well as local law enforcement.
Beyond providing recreational services, officials at the center plan to use technology, education and mentorship to engage young people while providing necessary youth and family services to households in Baton Rouge.
“By investing in our youth and our families, we are investing in the future of Baton Rouge," Broome said. "This groundbreaking ceremony is just the beginning of a bright future for this facility and the families that will benefit from the programs and all the opportunities here.”
Louisiana State Police superintendent Col. Lamar Davis, who grew up a few blocks from Howell Community Park and spent time playing baseball and basketball there as a kid, called it "a bit personal" and said the Inspiration Center can steer children to becoming community leaders.
“If we’re going to realize the best of our society, we will need to put in the work and give our young people something to hope for, something to aspire to and something positive to dream about," Davis said. "This is why we’re building the Inspiration Center. Through this center, we will build the next generation of leaders and dreamers.”