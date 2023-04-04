St. James Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a gray Nissan Altima sedan seen leaving the scene of a shooting Tuesday that killed a Lutcher man.
Arriving sheriff's deputies found Felton Wallace, 41, shot on North Courseault Street in Lutcher shortly after 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Wallace was taken to an area hospital but later died, deputies added.
Sheriff's investigators later learned that the four-door Altima with dark-tinted windows had been seen leaving and headed toward 5th Street in Lutcher, deputies said.
Detectives are asking the public to help identify any individuals or the vehicle involved in the shooting, deputies said.
Anyone with information should contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers GNO.
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans will offer a cash reward up to $250 for any tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. Additionally, Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward of $1000 that leads to the recovery of the gun used in this murder or any gun used in a crime.
Tips may also be submitted through sheriff's website or app.