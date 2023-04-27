The Livingston Parish Council chairman opted Thursday to return a proposal to revoke all current zoning maps back to committee in an unexpected move following a lawsuit threat from area developers.
Residents who had packed the council chambers, leaving standing room only, left the building in droves after Chairman Randy Delatte said he had decided to exercise his privileges as chair and return the measure that would have repealed the maps to the ordinance committee for further discussion.
The move comes a week after council members received a letter from an attorney with the Taylor Porter law firm on behalf of unnamed clients who own property in the parish, demanding the council repeal the zoning map for District 5 or face a lawsuit. That map, which encompasses the Denham Springs area currently experiencing a development boom, was passed in February.
The developers' attorney argued the parish council failed to follow the proper procedures required by both parish and state law when it enacted the District 5 zoning ordinance, and threatened to sue if the council does not revoke the zoning map for the district. He also suggested that three other zoning maps had been approved under similar circumstances, and were therefore likely null and void.
The letter sent a shockwave through the parish council, which has grappled with how to limit development while welcoming what some have called "responsible growth." Though the council approved 18 zoning categories in 2021 — a major step in a parish that has long resisted zoning its unincorporated areas — creating and passing zoning maps to enforce those categories has been a slow and often tedious process.
Chris Moody, the parish attorney, did not respond to a request for comment about the letter. But Parish President Layton Ricks said Wednesday that in his and Moody's conversations, he understands that the zoning process "was done incorrectly, [and] it needs to be rescinded and done correctly."
Reactions on the council have been polarized.
While Erin Sandefur, council member for District 5, responded to the developers' threat with a call to residents to voice their fears about rampant growth in their communities at Thursday night's scheduled meeting, others, like council member Maurice "Scooter" Keen, proposed heeding the legal advice of the parish attorney to repeal each zoning map.
Other council members posted on social media with their perspectives, often defending their previous actions against frustrated residents.
Tensions were high Thursday night between council members who have built their political personas on standing up to developers and those who have tread more cautiously in the zoning debates for fear council actions could land them in legal trouble.
However, despite a sizable crowd apparently ready and willing to speak on the possible revocation of the parish's zoning maps, no one was granted the chance to address the meeting. Delatte headed off the agenda item quickly.
“We’re going to try to fix it, guys," he said. "I’m going to exercise my chairman privilege…and say the chair rules it will be referred to the ordinance committee for consideration.”
Keen did not protest the decision.
Later in the meeting, council member Garry "Frog" Talbert asked why the council was making small zoning changes and granting waivers when it seemed it had been wrong on how to approach zoning from the beginning.
Anxiety over Livingston Parish's rapid and continuous growth has reached a fever pitch in the past year, leading to a temporary development moratorium, stricter construction laws and, several months ago, new zoning maps. Many residents have concerns that bigger and more populous subdivisions could worsen problems they already face, such as drainage woes and the daily traffic battle.
However, others have suggested an influx of newcomers to the parish stands to destroy the elements that make the region so desirable: small, close-knit communities and rural landscapes that have long resisted the fast-paced chaos of urban sprawl.
At the end of the meeting, Delatte thanked his colleagues for keeping their cool and getting through the agenda.
“We walked in here, you couldn’t walk through the door the tension was so bad," he said. “We’ve got a lot more work to do.”
But in an interview after the council adjourned, Talbert said he had been skeptical about the mechanics of the parish's zoning process for some time, and held off on submitting his own district map for that reason.
“They ain’t got enough intestinal fortitude to introduce the ordinance to repeal the zoning maps," he said "They sent it back to ordinance to try to buy the time to work the problem out.”
The ordinance committee meeting addressing the zoning maps proposal will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.