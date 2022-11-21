As the weather takes a turn into cooler temperatures, flu season has ramped up, Baton Rouge doctors say.
“It’s definitely been a busy flu season; there’s a lot more flu than we saw in the last couple of years, but that was because COVID was so prevalent then.," said Dr. Mark Laperouse, Our Lady of the Lake's emergency department medical director. "It’s kind of on par with what we were seeing before the COVID pandemic during flu season, we’re seeing greater than 20 percent positivity rates of those that we’re testing.”
Laperouse said, many people are not taking the flu as seriously and haven't prioritized getting their flu shot this season, perhaps because of the COVID pandemic.
"For whatever reason, people feel less concerned with the flu because it’s not COVID, but the flu can be just as dangerous as a COVID infection and you can get hospitalized and you can get quite sick," he said. "The flu vaccination helps prevent the spread of the flu so that others in the community, such as the elderly or immunocompromised or children, don’t get ill requiring hospitalization."
Rosa Folgar, primary care physician of the Ochsner Lifestyle and Wellness team, said many health guidelines required at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks and social distancing, can be equally as effective in preventing the spread of the flu.
“We saw over the last couple of flu seasons that COVID mitigation techniques such as social distancing, wearing masks and paying attention to hand hygiene have caused a reduction in flu numbers,” she said.
Folgar said that, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, the best recommendation for people who get flu symptoms is to stay home and quarantine.
"Because flu and COVID are both respiratory viruses, some of the things that help prevent COVID transmission also help prevent flu transmission," she said. "Another thing that helps prevent spread is staying home when you’re sick. Don't touch things and then touch your face or nose."
According to Laperouse, hospitals want to keep their emergency rooms from becoming a 'testing site' where the prevalence of mild flu cases prevent more critically ill patients from receiving the timely medical care they need.
"We’re always happy to see patients and we’ll never turn anyone away, but when we have a large number of patients checking in to get flu swabs and they’re mildly symptomatic, it can delay care for someone that is more sick," he said. "We always recommend that you call your primary care physician and discuss the symptoms with them. If it seems pretty straightforward, oftentimes they’ll recommend that you don’t go to the emergency department."
Folgar said children less than five years old, adults older than 50, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions should be especially careful.
Because flu season is just beginning, Folgar said, it's not too late to schedule an appointment.
"It’s not too late to get a flu shot," Folgar said. "Our peak season of the flu in Louisiana is between the holidays and Mardi Gras, so it takes between 10 and 14 days for the vaccine to really get in your system and to give you maximum protection. There’s still time to do that, certainly before Christmas.”
To get a flu shot, Folgar recommended contacting a primary care physician or going to a major pharmacy retailer the area to schedule an appointment.
“Best practice would be that everyone who is able, who is six months or older, receive a flu vaccine," she said. "That’s our best hope for prevention and reduction of serious consequences if people do have the flu."