The hot weather broiling South Louisiana on Friday caused a section of Interstate 10 near Sorrento to buckle, forcing a brief shutdown, state officials said.
The Department of Transportation and Development said shortly before noon Friday that the buckling happened on I-10 westbound in Ascension Parish — on the inside lane — and was causing backups of close to three miles long.
Spokesman Rodney Mallett said the section of highway was closed around 11:23 a.m. Friday. Brandi Bordelon, DOTD spokeswoman, added that officials determined the buckling was due to the heat.
"Crews immediately mobilized and made the repairs within the hour," she said.
Higher temperatures cause concrete to expand; colder temperatures cause it to contract.
Highways like I-10 typically are interspersed with expansion joints to account for this shifting due to temperature.
Temperatures in Sorrento at midday were in the high 90s.