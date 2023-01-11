Livingston Parish Council chairman Jeff Ard announced Wednesday he will run for parish president.
Ard, who has served as a a parish council member for the past eight years representing District 1, said in a news release that he plans to focus on drainage challenges and infrastructure enhancements, among other goals during his campaign.
“While serving two terms in the leadership position as Livingston Parish Council Chairman, I had the opportunity to work with my fellow parish council members and the parish administration to address many important issues in Livingston Parish,” Ard said. “This experience will allow me to continue to work for the families and businesses in our great parish.”
He called Livingston's expansive growth over the last decade the parish's "biggest asset" as well as its "biggest challenge."
“As our parish grows, this will continue to put a strain on our infrastructure, education system, law enforcement and just about every other area in our parish," he said. "That is why it is imperative we have a Parish President with the vision and fortitude to lead Livingston Parish in making decisions where everyone benefits.”
Ard has served two terms as Livingston Parish council chair. He is a registered Republican and an active member of the National Rifle Association. Professionally, Ard works as the site manager for MMR Group/VEC, is the owner of JSA Contractors, LLC and a director of YAFI Adventures, LLC.
The Livingston Parish president election is Saturday, October 14, 2023.