Theatre Baton Rouge announced Wednesday afternoon that Jenny Ballard has resigned as its managing artistic director.
In her statement, Ballard said she has accepted a position as assistant professor of theater in the Musical Theatre Program at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn.
Ballard was named the theater's artistic managing director in August 2014. She began her theater career in 2003 as education director and interim managing director of The Actors Co-op in Knoxville, Tenn., and soon after became the education director and interim artistic director for the Tennessee Stage Company.
In 2007, Ballard co-founded the Knoxville Children’s Theatre and served as its artistic director. She came to Baton Rouge to study at LSU, where she earned her master of fine arts degree in theater.
Theatre Baton Rouge's board of directors will begin a search to fill Ballard's position once she has departed. In the interim period Board President Beth Bordelon has appointed Lance Parker, past board president, to serve as Transition Committee chair.
"We are grateful to Jenny for the nearly 10 years of collaboration and service she has provided Theatre Baton Rouge," Bordelon said. "Our theater community has expanded in many ways under her guidance, some while in the midst of a pandemic. It is not secret that arts education is a passion for her. We wish her well as she pursues her passion."
For more information, visit theatrebr.org.