Throughout April, Louisiana officials are offering people with criminal records the chance to get jobs on the spot and potentially help clear up their rap sheets.
It's part of a larger push in the state with a simple premise: When people have steady work, they're much less likely to fall back into criminal habits and end up back in the system.
On Tuesday, the state's probation and parole office is hosting a "Second Chance Employment and Expungement Event" from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Waguespack Center at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville.
"This is something we do for our cases, but anybody is welcome," said Heather Pennington, the re-entry program manager for the Donaldsonville office of the state Department of Correction's Probation and Parole Division.
Staff with the Southern University Law Center will be on hand to help expunge criminal records for those who have had charges dismissed, were found not guilty or who were convicted of a nonviolent misdemeanor or felony. Pennington recommends that those seeking to have their records cleared bring a form of personal identification and any information or documents pertaining to their court case.
It's one of several such events held in the state this month to mark April as "Second Chance Month," first proclaimed by President Joe Biden in 2022.
The events fit with Louisiana's "Return for Good" program, which aims to give job training so people leaving prison are more likely to get steady employment. The state also works to convince employers to hire qualified ex-offenders through outreach efforts and tax incentives.
Formerly incarcerated people are 5x more likely to be unemployed, according to a state fact sheet. And the probability of reincarceration dropped by more than 30% for people who had jobs making more than 7$.
Vendors who will be at Tuesday's event will include staff from the federal Transportation Security Administration, who can help people enroll for the transportation worker identification credentials (TWIC) they'll need to work offshore or in area refineries and petrochemical plants.
"There will be tons of jobs out there and tons of help" at Tuesday's event, said Donovan Jackson, public information officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office.
Employers and agencies who will be there Tuesday:
- Southern University Law Center
- Transportation Security Administration
- Louisiana Work Force
- River Parishes Community College
- PMI Energy Offshore
- Ingram Barge
- Quality Labor Management
- Atmos Energy
- Rouses Food Store
- Luling Sugar Mill
- Wendy's
- Auto Zone
- Louisiana Medicaid Office
For more information on the Second Chance Employment and Expungement Event in Donaldsonville on Tuesday, call (225) 474-2020.