A Pointe Coupee justice of the peace blurred the lines between the judiciary and law enforcement while being paid as an undercover officer for the Sheriff’s Office, tasked with surveilling the same constituents who trusted him in court, according to new disciplinary filings.
The Louisiana Judiciary Commission has recommended that Pointe Coupee Justice of the Peace J. Randy Guidroz face a 180-day unpaid suspension for his misdeeds.
“He appeared to fail to appreciate the improper appearance he created by earning significant income from the Sheriff's Office for the surveillance of the same constituents who elected him to serve as a neutral arbiter of the law,” the filings say.
Justices of the peace in Louisiana generally work part-time and are limited to overseeing civil cases under $5,000.
Guidroz also tried to intervene in a domestic violence case that involved the son of a friend and fellow justice of the peace, according to filings from the Louisiana Supreme Court, which ultimately will decide his fate.
Guidroz contacted his employer and a prosecutor to “ensure that the friend's son would be released from jail, not face any charges for the crime, and not have his parole revoked,” the filings state.
Guidroz told Judiciary Commission members that he has “helped people all his life” and didn’t think he had done anything wrong. He later apologized, telling commission members that he had learned his lesson.
But the Judiciary Commission found that Guidroz, as a judicial officer since 1997, was seasoned enough to know better. His alleged misconduct highlighted “the problematic nature” of Guidroz’s employment with the sheriff, the commission says.
Guidroz earned about $43,000 annually over 12 years — totaling more than $516,000 — for his work at the Sheriff’s Office. He also was given use of a vehicle, a clothing allowance and pension contributions.
A WBRZ report from 2020 said that the Sheriff's Office lacked documentation of Guidroz performing any work for it despite paying him for more than a decade.
Guidroz also received a secret admonishment from the Judiciary Commission in 2020 for failing to follow proper recusal rules and for using regular mail to serve clients with notices of hearing dates.
Such admonishments were previously off-limits from public view, but in 2020 the Louisiana Supreme Court changed its rules for judicial misconduct investigations. The changes allowed more cases to become public, including past admonishments in certain circumstances.
An attorney for Guidroz, Thomas Nelson, did not return a message for this story.